Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

US Hospitals Stop Gender-Affirming Care For Transgender Youth After Trump Order

The order threatens to cut federal funding to institutions that provide puberty blockers, hormone therapy, or surgeries to minors.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
US Hospitals Stop Gender-Affirming Care For Transgender Youth After Trump Order


In a sweeping move that has sparked widespread concern, several major hospitals across the United States have halted gender-affirming care for transgender youth in response to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump on January 28. The order threatens to withhold federal funding from medical institutions that provide puberty blockers, hormone therapy, or gender-affirming surgeries to individuals under the age of 19.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The executive order explicitly states that “it is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another.” The directive has prompted hospitals across multiple states to reassess their policies and suspend treatments for transgender minors.

Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Health and the Children’s Hospital of Richmond announced on January 30 that they would pause gender-affirming medication and surgical procedures for individuals under 19. The hospital assured that while these services are being suspended, they remain committed to offering mental health support, screenings, and other healthcare services to transgender patients.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Similarly, in Washington, D.C., the Children’s National Hospital issued a statement confirming the suspension of puberty blockers and hormone therapy for transgender youth in compliance with the White House directive. The hospital emphasized that it does not perform gender-affirming surgeries on minors and expressed concern about the impact the new restrictions could have on patients and families.

Denver Health in Colorado also confirmed that it has ceased providing gender-affirming surgeries for transgender individuals under 19. The hospital stated that it is “working to understand and comply with the full implications of the broadly worded order” while ensuring patient confidentiality. Expressing deep concern over the well-being of affected patients, Denver Health warned that the suspension of gender-affirming care could contribute to increased risks of mental health issues, including depression and suicidality, among transgender youth.

Advocacy groups and healthcare professionals have strongly criticized the executive order, warning that restricting gender-affirming care could have dire consequences for transgender youth who rely on such treatments for their well-being. Many legal experts have also raised questions about the enforceability of the order and the potential for lawsuits challenging its provisions.

As hospitals continue to assess the impact of the directive, LGBTQ+ rights organizations are urging policymakers and healthcare providers to push back against what they describe as a dangerous and discriminatory policy. The suspension of gender-affirming care has ignited a national debate over the rights of transgender youth, medical ethics, and the role of federal funding in healthcare policies.

ALSO READ: PM Modi To Meet President Trump In Washington On February 13

Filed under

donald trump Transgender

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump’s Sovereign Wealth Fund: What Is It All About?

Trump’s Sovereign Wealth Fund: What Is It All About?

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes ‘Make in India’ Amid Concerns Over China’s Border Aggression

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes ‘Make in India’ Amid Concerns Over China’s Border Aggression

Justin Trudeau Says US To Pause Tariffs For ‘At Least 30 Days’ After ‘Good Call’ With Trump

Justin Trudeau Says US To Pause Tariffs For ‘At Least 30 Days’ After ‘Good Call’...

Owaisi Slams Waqf Amendment Bill, Warns Of Social Unrest

Owaisi Slams Waqf Amendment Bill, Warns Of Social Unrest

UN Begins Global Tax Accord Negotiations Without The United States

UN Begins Global Tax Accord Negotiations Without The United States

Entertainment

Why Aradhya Bachchan Moves Delhi High Court ?

Why Aradhya Bachchan Moves Delhi High Court ?

Telugu Film Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police Investigate

Telugu Film Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police Investigate

Taylor Swift Stuns At Grammy Awards 2025 With A Hidden ‘T’ Detail, Sparks Internet Frenzy

Taylor Swift Stuns At Grammy Awards 2025 With A Hidden ‘T’ Detail, Sparks Internet Frenzy

Udit Narayan Kissing Scandal: Old clips Of ‘Kissing’ Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal Resurfaces

Udit Narayan Kissing Scandal: Old clips Of ‘Kissing’ Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal Resurfaces

Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu, Meteor Garden Star, Dies At 48; Here’s What Happened

Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu, Meteor Garden Star, Dies At 48; Here’s What Happened

Lifestyle

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox