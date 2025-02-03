US Hospitals Stop Gender-Affirming Care For Transgender Youth After Trump Order

In a sweeping move that has sparked widespread concern, several major hospitals across the United States have halted gender-affirming care for transgender youth in response to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump on January 28. The order threatens to withhold federal funding from medical institutions that provide puberty blockers, hormone therapy, or gender-affirming surgeries to individuals under the age of 19.

The executive order explicitly states that “it is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another.” The directive has prompted hospitals across multiple states to reassess their policies and suspend treatments for transgender minors.

Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Health and the Children’s Hospital of Richmond announced on January 30 that they would pause gender-affirming medication and surgical procedures for individuals under 19. The hospital assured that while these services are being suspended, they remain committed to offering mental health support, screenings, and other healthcare services to transgender patients.

Similarly, in Washington, D.C., the Children’s National Hospital issued a statement confirming the suspension of puberty blockers and hormone therapy for transgender youth in compliance with the White House directive. The hospital emphasized that it does not perform gender-affirming surgeries on minors and expressed concern about the impact the new restrictions could have on patients and families.

Denver Health in Colorado also confirmed that it has ceased providing gender-affirming surgeries for transgender individuals under 19. The hospital stated that it is “working to understand and comply with the full implications of the broadly worded order” while ensuring patient confidentiality. Expressing deep concern over the well-being of affected patients, Denver Health warned that the suspension of gender-affirming care could contribute to increased risks of mental health issues, including depression and suicidality, among transgender youth.

Advocacy groups and healthcare professionals have strongly criticized the executive order, warning that restricting gender-affirming care could have dire consequences for transgender youth who rely on such treatments for their well-being. Many legal experts have also raised questions about the enforceability of the order and the potential for lawsuits challenging its provisions.

As hospitals continue to assess the impact of the directive, LGBTQ+ rights organizations are urging policymakers and healthcare providers to push back against what they describe as a dangerous and discriminatory policy. The suspension of gender-affirming care has ignited a national debate over the rights of transgender youth, medical ethics, and the role of federal funding in healthcare policies.

