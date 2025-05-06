US House Speaker Mike Johnson Vows Full Support To India Against Terrorism After Pahalgam Attack

US House Speaker Mike Johnson has vowed full support to India in its fight against terrorism following the deadly Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives. As tensions rise with Pakistan, Johnson said the Trump administration would assist India with energy and resources to counter extremism.

The US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson has pledged unwavering American support for New Delhi in its fight against terrorism, as tensions with Pakistan mount following the deadly Pahalgam attack.

“India has to stand against terrorism. We will do everything possible to support those efforts. Trump administration will help India with energy and resources to fight terrorism,” Johnson said during a Congressional briefing at Capitol Hill on Monday.

Statement By US House Speaker Mike Johnson

His statement comes at a critical time, days after a brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 people—mostly tourists—were killed by Pakistan-based militants. The incident has escalated diplomatic pressure and security concerns in the region.

Johnson’s remarks suggest a clear and public stance from the United States, signaling a commitment not only to condemn the attack but to actively assist India in counter-terrorism efforts. The promise of “energy and resources” suggests deeper cooperation between the two democracies amid a shared goal of combating extremism.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson Makes Comments As Diplomatic Dialogue Continues

The Speaker’s comments followed a high-level phone conversation last week between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. During the call, Rubio “encouraged” India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate the ongoing tensions and maintain peace in South Asia.

However, India remained firm on accountability. Jaishankar reportedly told Rubio that “the perpetrators behind the tragic Pahalgam terror attack must be held accountable and brought to justice.”

The US State Department confirmed that Secretary Rubio expressed support for India in its “fight against extremism” and urged Pakistan to fully cooperate in the investigation into the April 22 terror attack.

According to the State Department, the US recognizes the gravity of the assault and expects Pakistan to assist in identifying and punishing those responsible.

Mounting Regional Tensions

The Pahalgam attack has sharply intensified already fragile India-Pakistan relations. India holds Pakistan-based terrorist groups responsible, and the demand for justice remains firm in New Delhi’s diplomatic messaging.

