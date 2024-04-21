US House Warns Of TikTok Ban Unless Chinese Owner Divests

The US House of Representatives swiftly passed legislation on Saturday aimed at providing aid to Ukraine and Israel, bolstering support for Taiwan, and addressing concerns regarding the popular social media platform TikTok. These bills were approved in a rare Saturday session with overwhelming bipartisan support.

Among the measures passed, an aid package for Ukraine was welcomed by President Volodymyr Zelensky, who expressed gratitude for the military and economic assistance, emphasizing its potential to save lives.

The legislative efforts come after months of negotiations, international pressure, and appeals for assistance from Ukraine’s leadership. Notably, funding for Ukraine has been a contentious issue, reflecting partisan divisions within Congress.

President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers have advocated for increased support for Ukraine, while Republicans, influenced by former President Donald Trump, have been more cautious in their approach.

House Speaker Mike Johnson faced uncertainty regarding his position as he navigated challenges from far-right detractors within his party. However, he ultimately threw his support behind a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of aiding Ukraine’s defense efforts.

In addition to the aid package for Ukraine, the legislation includes provisions aimed at countering China’s influence, supporting Taiwan with military assistance, and addressing concerns about TikTok’s ties to Beijing.

One significant provision requires TikTok to divest from its Chinese parent company ByteDance or face a nationwide ban in the United States. This move reflects concerns among Western officials about the platform’s alleged ties to the Chinese government.

Furthermore, the legislation allocates substantial military assistance to Israel, particularly for reinforcing its Iron Dome air defenses. Additionally, funds are earmarked for humanitarian assistance in Gaza and other vulnerable populations worldwide.

While US allies are expected to welcome the passage of these bills, the measures could have political implications domestically, particularly for Speaker Johnson, who faced opposition from isolationist Republican lawmakers within his party.

The legislation now awaits consideration in the Senate, where it could face further deliberation before becoming law.