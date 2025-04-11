US Immigration Judge Rules Columbia Activist Mahmoud Khalil Can Be Deported On National Security Grounds

The decision was delivered during a hearing in Jena, Louisiana, where the government argued that Khalil's presence in the country could lead to “potentially serious foreign policy consequences.”

Mahmoud Khalil, a graduate student at Columbia University, has been deemed a national security risk by a U.S. immigration judge and is now subject to deportation. The decision was delivered during a hearing in Jena, Louisiana, where the government argued that Khalil’s presence in the country could lead to “potentially serious foreign policy consequences.”

Immigration Judge Jamee E. Comans sided with the government, stating it had “established by clear and convincing evidence that he is removable.” The ruling comes in response to Khalil’s participation in pro-Palestinian protests on his university campus.

Khalil’s Legal Team Pushes Back

Despite the judge’s ruling, Khalil’s lawyers say they are not giving up. They have until April 23 to request a waiver and plan to appeal the decision to the Board of Immigration Appeals. In a separate court session in New Jersey, attorney Marc Van Der Hout informed a federal judge of their intent to pursue an asylum case as well.

“So nothing is going to happen quickly in the immigration proceeding even though she’s found him removable on the foreign policy grounds,” Van Der Hout said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

At the close of the immigration hearing, Khalil pointed to earlier remarks by the judge about the importance of fairness and due process.

“There’s nothing more important to this court than due process rights and fundamental fairness,” she had said earlier in the week. In response, Khalil remarked, “Clearly what we witnessed today, neither of these principles were present today or in this whole process.”

Van Der Hout echoed his client’s concerns, calling the proceeding a “charade of due process” and accusing the government of “a flagrant violation of his right to a fair hearing, and a weaponization of immigration law to suppress dissent.”

A Controversial Arrest Sparks Legal Firestorm

Khalil, who holds legal residency in the U.S., was arrested by federal agents on March 8. He was taken from the lobby of his university-owned apartment and quickly transported to an immigration detention center in Jena, far from his legal counsel and pregnant wife, a U.S. citizen.

The arrest marked the first of its kind under President Donald Trump’s promise to crack down on students involved in anti-war campus protests.

His attorneys argue that Khalil’s detention is an attack on constitutionally protected speech. They believe his deportation is being driven not by actual national security concerns but by political motives.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio invoked a rarely used legal authority to justify Khalil’s removal, citing the potential for “serious adverse foreign policy consequences.”

Van Der Hout countered this at the hearing, claiming the case “has nothing to do with foreign policy” and that Khalil is being targeted for engaging in free speech protected under the First Amendment.

Campus Protests and Government Response

Though Khalil is not accused of committing any crimes during the Columbia University protests, his involvement has attracted scrutiny. He acted as a spokesperson and negotiator for student demonstrators who protested Israel’s military actions in Gaza by occupying a university lawn last spring.

The university eventually called in police after a separate group of protesters seized an administration building. Khalil was not involved in that occupation and was not arrested during the protests.

Still, his visible role and unmasked participation made him a lightning rod for criticism. His willingness to speak publicly drew backlash from those who saw the protests as antisemitic. The White House accused him of “siding with terrorists,” although no evidence has been presented to back that claim.

Multiple federal judges in New York and New Jersey have blocked the government from deporting Khalil while legal proceedings continue.

The Trump administration has also taken punitive action against Columbia University itself, withholding at least $400 million in federal research funds due to what it described as the university’s failure to combat antisemitism.

Some Jewish students and faculty have said they felt harassed or excluded during the protests, based on either their faith or their support for Israel.

ALSO READ: US Space Force Commander Removed After JD Vance Trip To Greenland