Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • US Immigration Proposes Expansion of Social Media Data Collection, Raising Concerns Over Surveillance

US Immigration Proposes Expansion of Social Media Data Collection, Raising Concerns Over Surveillance

The DHS is seeking public comments on a new proposal to expand the collection of social media data from individuals applying for immigration benefits, including green cards, citizenship, and asylum.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is seeking public comments on a new proposal to expand the collection of social media data from individuals applying for immigration benefits, including green cards, citizenship, and asylum, the Associated Press reported on Sunday. The move comes as part of the government’s effort to comply with an executive order from President Donald Trump aimed at strengthening national security and public safety.

According to the report, the proposal, issued on March 5, has sparked concern among immigration advocates and free speech groups, as it suggests the collection of social media handles from people already living in the US legally, not just those applying to enter the country. While social media monitoring by immigration officials has been a practice for over a decade, the new proposal significantly broadens the scope, affecting millions of individuals who have already undergone extensive vetting.

The Proposal and Its Implications

The DHS has announced a 60-day period for public feedback on its plan to implement the policy. The aim is to strengthen fraud detection, prevent identity theft, and support national security screening for those seeking immigration benefits. The proposal specifies that individuals applying for US citizenship, green cards, or asylum must provide their social media handles along with the names of platforms. However, the government will not request passwords.

Rachel Levinson-Waldman, managing director at the Brennan Center for Justice, told AP that this could affect people who previously did not provide social media handles when applying for immigration benefits or have changed their social media usage.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

How Social Media is Used for Vetting

Social media has played a growing role in US immigration vetting since 2014, when the Obama administration started screening a limited number of applicants. By 2017, the Department of State required nearly all visa applicants to submit their social media handles. Currently, this applies to about 15 million people annually.

Experts are concerned about the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to process social media data, as the technology is still evolving. While AI can assist in screening, critics argue that it cannot match the judgment of trained officials, potentially leading to missed or misinterpreted information.

Key Concerns and Legal Implications

Civil rights advocates have said using social media data to make high-stakes decisions raises serious privacy concerns. Additionally, the First Amendment rights of individuals—especially those not yet citizens—are a key point of contention. Experts have warned that using social media activity as a basis for revoking visas or denying immigration benefits could infringe upon free speech protections.

ALSO READ: Trump Says He ‘Couldn’t Care Less’ if Car Prices Rise Due to Tariffs

Filed under

Social Media Data Collection Surveillance in US US Green cards US immigration

President Donald Trump is

Explained: Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ Tariffs and What They Could Mean for You
newsx

Why CSK Drop Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda For Rajasthan Royals Clash; Included Jamie Overton, Vijay...
The DHS is seeking public

US Immigration Proposes Expansion of Social Media Data Collection, Raising Concerns Over Surveillance
newsx

Viral Video Captures Aftermath As 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Alert In Tonga
An earthquake of magnitud

Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.1 Hits Tonga, Tsunami Warning Issued
Taliban leader Akhundzada

In Eid Message, Taliban Leader Says No Need for Western Laws in Afghanistan
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Explained: Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ Tariffs and What They Could Mean for You

Explained: Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ Tariffs and What They Could Mean for You

Why CSK Drop Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda For Rajasthan Royals Clash; Included Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar

Why CSK Drop Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda For Rajasthan Royals Clash; Included Jamie Overton, Vijay...

Viral Video Captures Aftermath As 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Alert In Tonga

Viral Video Captures Aftermath As 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Alert In Tonga

Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.1 Hits Tonga, Tsunami Warning Issued

Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.1 Hits Tonga, Tsunami Warning Issued

In Eid Message, Taliban Leader Says No Need for Western Laws in Afghanistan

In Eid Message, Taliban Leader Says No Need for Western Laws in Afghanistan

Entertainment

Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans Hail The High-Energy Track!

Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans

Why Did Mohanlal Apologise For L2: Empuraan? Riot Scenes Removed After CBFC Orders 17 Changes!

Why Did Mohanlal Apologise For L2: Empuraan? Riot Scenes Removed After CBFC Orders 17 Changes!

Sikandar Twitter Review: Salman Khan’s Film Gets Mixed Reactions—‘Epic Blockbuster’ Or ‘Total Disaster’?

Sikandar Twitter Review: Salman Khan’s Film Gets Mixed Reactions—‘Epic Blockbuster’ Or ‘Total Disaster’?

Salman Khan And Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Sikandar’ FIRST Reviews Out: Fans Call It ‘The Perfect Eid Gift’

Salman Khan And Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Sikandar’ FIRST Reviews Out: Fans Call It ‘The Perfect Eid

L2 Empuraan: CBFC Directs 17 Cuts In Mohanlal Film Following Controversy Over Gujarat Riots

L2 Empuraan: CBFC Directs 17 Cuts In Mohanlal Film Following Controversy Over Gujarat Riots

Lifestyle

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice