The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is seeking public comments on a new proposal to expand the collection of social media data from individuals applying for immigration benefits, including green cards, citizenship, and asylum, the Associated Press reported on Sunday. The move comes as part of the government’s effort to comply with an executive order from President Donald Trump aimed at strengthening national security and public safety.

According to the report, the proposal, issued on March 5, has sparked concern among immigration advocates and free speech groups, as it suggests the collection of social media handles from people already living in the US legally, not just those applying to enter the country. While social media monitoring by immigration officials has been a practice for over a decade, the new proposal significantly broadens the scope, affecting millions of individuals who have already undergone extensive vetting.

The Proposal and Its Implications

The DHS has announced a 60-day period for public feedback on its plan to implement the policy. The aim is to strengthen fraud detection, prevent identity theft, and support national security screening for those seeking immigration benefits. The proposal specifies that individuals applying for US citizenship, green cards, or asylum must provide their social media handles along with the names of platforms. However, the government will not request passwords.

Rachel Levinson-Waldman, managing director at the Brennan Center for Justice, told AP that this could affect people who previously did not provide social media handles when applying for immigration benefits or have changed their social media usage.

How Social Media is Used for Vetting

Social media has played a growing role in US immigration vetting since 2014, when the Obama administration started screening a limited number of applicants. By 2017, the Department of State required nearly all visa applicants to submit their social media handles. Currently, this applies to about 15 million people annually.

Experts are concerned about the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to process social media data, as the technology is still evolving. While AI can assist in screening, critics argue that it cannot match the judgment of trained officials, potentially leading to missed or misinterpreted information.

Key Concerns and Legal Implications

Civil rights advocates have said using social media data to make high-stakes decisions raises serious privacy concerns. Additionally, the First Amendment rights of individuals—especially those not yet citizens—are a key point of contention. Experts have warned that using social media activity as a basis for revoking visas or denying immigration benefits could infringe upon free speech protections.

