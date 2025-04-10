Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • US Immigration Tightens Rules: Social Media Posts Can Lead To Visa Denial Over Anti-Semitism

US Immigration Tightens Rules: Social Media Posts Can Lead To Visa Denial Over Anti-Semitism

In a major policy shift, the United States has announced that immigration officials will now scrutinize social media activity more closely, particularly looking for anti-Semitic content. Those found supporting or promoting such views could be denied visas or permanent residency.

US Immigration Tightens Rules: Social Media Posts Can Lead To Visa Denial Over Anti-Semitism


In a major policy shift, the United States has announced that immigration officials will now scrutinize social media activity more closely, particularly looking for anti-Semitic content. Those found supporting or promoting such views could be denied visas or permanent residency, according to a statement by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), an arm of the Department of Homeland Security.

The directive is already in effect and will apply to all immigration benefit requests, including student visas and green card applications.

Online Activity Under the Scanner

USCIS has clarified that posts endorsing or promoting the views of groups designated as terrorist organizations by the US—such as Hamas, Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and Yemen’s Houthis—will be considered anti-Semitic activity. Social media behavior supporting such entities will now count as a “negative factor” in immigration-related decisions.

The policy also covers incidents of physical harassment against Jewish individuals.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“No Room for Terrorist Sympathizers”

Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at DHS, made the government’s stance clear, stating, “There’s no room in America for the rest of the world’s terrorist sympathizers.” She added that the US is under no obligation to provide safe haven for those who promote hate or violence against the Jewish community.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem echoed this position, warning that invoking the First Amendment will not protect individuals who advocate for anti-Semitic violence. “You are not welcome here,” said McLaughlin, conveying Noem’s message.

Crackdown Under Trump Administration

Since taking office in January, President Donald Trump has taken a hardline approach to anti-Semitism and pro-Palestinian activism on US soil. The administration has deported several foreign students, revoked numerous visas, and issued stern warnings to universities over campus protests.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio disclosed late last month that around 300 visas had already been revoked, with more actions underway. “It might be more than 300 at this point. We do it every day,” he said.

One high-profile case is that of Mahmoud Khalil, a Syrian-born Algerian citizen and student who led pro-Palestinian demonstrations at Columbia University. He entered the US on a student visa in 2022 and later applied for a green card in 2024. Khalil has since been deported.

Must Read: Tahawwur Rana In Indian Custody: Interrogation Begins After High-Level Security Handover

Filed under

US immigration US VISA

Gradiant CEO Anurag Bajpa

Who Is Anurag Bajpayee, Indian-Origin CEO Detained In The US Over Alleged Links To High-End...
In a video that’s now g

‘Sharbat Jihad’: Baba Ramdev Faces Backlash For Remark While Promoting Patanjali’s Rose Sharbat
newsx

Who Is Narender Mann? Appointed As The Special Public Prosecutor In Tahawwur Rana’s Case
Michelle Obama opens up a

Michelle Obama Addresses Divorce Rumors  And Political Absences: ‘Choosing Herself Over Expectations’
Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan

‘Jiski Biwi Chhoti, Uska Bhi Bada Naam Hai’: Amitabh Bachchan Picks Lifts Jaya Bachchan In Arms...
Lizzo opens up about her

Lizzo Breaks Silence on Lawsuit and ‘Intentional’ Hiatus: Why She Stepped Away and How She’s...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Anurag Bajpayee, Indian-Origin CEO Detained In The US Over Alleged Links To High-End Brothels?

Who Is Anurag Bajpayee, Indian-Origin CEO Detained In The US Over Alleged Links To High-End...

‘Sharbat Jihad’: Baba Ramdev Faces Backlash For Remark While Promoting Patanjali’s Rose Sharbat

‘Sharbat Jihad’: Baba Ramdev Faces Backlash For Remark While Promoting Patanjali’s Rose Sharbat

Who Is Narender Mann? Appointed As The Special Public Prosecutor In Tahawwur Rana’s Case

Who Is Narender Mann? Appointed As The Special Public Prosecutor In Tahawwur Rana’s Case

Michelle Obama Addresses Divorce Rumors  And Political Absences: ‘Choosing Herself Over Expectations’

Michelle Obama Addresses Divorce Rumors  And Political Absences: ‘Choosing Herself Over Expectations’

‘Jiski Biwi Chhoti, Uska Bhi Bada Naam Hai’: Amitabh Bachchan Picks Lifts Jaya Bachchan In Arms In Viral Video | Watch

‘Jiski Biwi Chhoti, Uska Bhi Bada Naam Hai’: Amitabh Bachchan Picks Lifts Jaya Bachchan In Arms...

Entertainment

‘Jiski Biwi Chhoti, Uska Bhi Bada Naam Hai’: Amitabh Bachchan Picks Lifts Jaya Bachchan In Arms In Viral Video | Watch

‘Jiski Biwi Chhoti, Uska Bhi Bada Naam Hai’: Amitabh Bachchan Picks Lifts Jaya Bachchan In Arms

Lizzo Breaks Silence on Lawsuit and ‘Intentional’ Hiatus: Why She Stepped Away and How She’s Moving Forward

Lizzo Breaks Silence on Lawsuit and ‘Intentional’ Hiatus: Why She Stepped Away and How She’s

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Claims AR Rahman Made Padma Awardees Wait On Bench For Nearly Three Hours

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Claims AR Rahman Made Padma Awardees Wait On Bench For Nearly Three Hours

Apoorva Mukhija Returns Post India’s Got Latent Controversy, Says Made Her Father Live His Worst Nightmare, Lost My Self-Respect

Apoorva Mukhija Returns Post India’s Got Latent Controversy, Says Made Her Father Live His Worst

Video: Family Drama Takes A Turn, Manchu Manoj Protests Outside His Father Mohan Babu’s Residence: Have No Other Place To Go

Video: Family Drama Takes A Turn, Manchu Manoj Protests Outside His Father Mohan Babu’s Residence:

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide