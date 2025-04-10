US Immigration Tightens Rules: Social Media Posts Can Lead To Visa Denial Over Anti-Semitism

In a major policy shift, the United States has announced that immigration officials will now scrutinize social media activity more closely, particularly looking for anti-Semitic content. Those found supporting or promoting such views could be denied visas or permanent residency.

In a major policy shift, the United States has announced that immigration officials will now scrutinize social media activity more closely, particularly looking for anti-Semitic content. Those found supporting or promoting such views could be denied visas or permanent residency, according to a statement by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), an arm of the Department of Homeland Security.

The directive is already in effect and will apply to all immigration benefit requests, including student visas and green card applications.

Online Activity Under the Scanner

USCIS has clarified that posts endorsing or promoting the views of groups designated as terrorist organizations by the US—such as Hamas, Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and Yemen’s Houthis—will be considered anti-Semitic activity. Social media behavior supporting such entities will now count as a “negative factor” in immigration-related decisions.

The policy also covers incidents of physical harassment against Jewish individuals.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“No Room for Terrorist Sympathizers”

Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at DHS, made the government’s stance clear, stating, “There’s no room in America for the rest of the world’s terrorist sympathizers.” She added that the US is under no obligation to provide safe haven for those who promote hate or violence against the Jewish community.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem echoed this position, warning that invoking the First Amendment will not protect individuals who advocate for anti-Semitic violence. “You are not welcome here,” said McLaughlin, conveying Noem’s message.

Crackdown Under Trump Administration

Since taking office in January, President Donald Trump has taken a hardline approach to anti-Semitism and pro-Palestinian activism on US soil. The administration has deported several foreign students, revoked numerous visas, and issued stern warnings to universities over campus protests.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio disclosed late last month that around 300 visas had already been revoked, with more actions underway. “It might be more than 300 at this point. We do it every day,” he said.

One high-profile case is that of Mahmoud Khalil, a Syrian-born Algerian citizen and student who led pro-Palestinian demonstrations at Columbia University. He entered the US on a student visa in 2022 and later applied for a green card in 2024. Khalil has since been deported.

Must Read: Tahawwur Rana In Indian Custody: Interrogation Begins After High-Level Security Handover