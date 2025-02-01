Home
Saturday, February 1, 2025
US Imposes 25% Tariff On Canada, Mexico, And China: What Will Get Costly For Shoppers

The Trump administration’s 25% tariff on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China could raise gas, grocery, and car prices for US consumers starting Feb 1.

US Imposes 25% Tariff On Canada, Mexico, And China: What Will Get Costly For Shoppers


The Trump administration has announced a significant move to impose a 25% tariff on goods imported from Canada, Mexico, and China, effective February 1. These three countries are the United States’ largest trading partners, and this new policy aims to strengthen the American industry by increasing the cost of imported goods. However, experts are concerned about how these tariffs might impact US shoppers.

Gasoline Prices Could Surge

Canada and Mexico account for around 70% of the US’s crude oil imports, a large portion of the nation’s gasoline supply. With the tariffs now in place, experts predict that gasoline prices could rise by 40 to 70 cents per gallon. Timothy Fitzgerald, a professor of business economics at the University of Tennessee, warns that this increase might be even steeper. When combined with seasonal price fluctuations, gas prices could spike by up to $1 per gallon, especially for drivers in the upper Midwest and on the East and West coasts.

Higher Grocery Bills on the Horizon

US shoppers could also feel the effects of these tariffs when they go to the grocery store. Mexico, which supplies a wide range of popular food items, plays a crucial role in providing goods like avocados, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, jalapenos, and limes. Due to the tariffs, the prices of these items are expected to climb, as American farmers are unlikely to quickly replace these imports. Additionally, popular Mexican products like beer and tequila might also see price hikes, making grocery bills more expensive for consumers.

Tariffs’ Toll on the Auto Industry

The US auto industry is expected to face challenges from these tariffs as well. Canada and Mexico are major suppliers of auto parts to the United States, accounting for nearly half of the US’s vehicle imports in 2023, totaling approximately $120 billion worth of motor vehicle imports. Experts, including Robert Lawrence, a professor at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, suggest that the tariffs will put pressure on car prices, potentially making vehicles more expensive for US consumers.

The Bottom Line for US Shoppers

While the Trump administration’s strategy aims to boost American industries, experts predict that the real cost will be felt by US consumers. Higher gas prices, increased grocery bills, and rising car costs are all on the horizon. As the tariffs take effect, shoppers may find themselves paying more for everyday items, making this policy a point of concern for many across the country.

