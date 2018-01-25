The US Department of Treasury on Wednesday issued new sanctions on entities and individuals, allegedly related to North Korea. The treasury slapped sanctions on 9 entities, 16 individuals and, 6 vessels. In July 2017, North Korea successfully launched the country's first inter-continental ballistic missile, which had the capability of reaching US territory.

The Pentagon, the US military headquarters, believes North Korea has around 200 missile launchers across the country, which can be used to fire short and medium-range missiles

The US Department of Treasury on Wednesday issued new sanctions on entities and individuals, allegedly related to North Korea. The treasury slapped sanctions on 9 entities, 16 individuals and 6 vessels in response to North Korea’s alleged “ongoing development of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and continued violations of United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs)”, reports Xinhua.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula were kept intense over the past year, as the crisis has been worsened by the exchange of personal insults and confrontational rhetoric between the leaders of the US and North Korea. The US administration, under President Donald Trump, has been sticking to a strategy of “maximum pressure” on North Korea to force it to abandon its weapons programs, but so far has failed to achieve its goals.

As a result of the Treasury’s action, any property or interests of the designated persons in the US will be blocked and transactions by Americans involving these persons are generally prohibited. The latest sanctions come as the global community has resorted to an economic crackdown to curb the aggression of Kim’s regime. But the U.S. and other countries have cited continuous violations of the sanctions meant to deter the North’s nuclear and missile. As a result of the Treasury’s action, any property or interests of the designated persons in the United States will be blocked and transactions by Americans involving these persons are generally prohibited.

