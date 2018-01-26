According to recent reports, the US Treasury stopped 6 men allegedly linked to Taliban and Haqqani network from accessing the US financial system. The six men reported are either Pakistanis or Afghans living in Pakistan. The sanctions came 3 weeks after the US government announced a significant suspension of its aid to Pakistan for its "failure" to take decisive action against these groups. On Wednesday, two alleged members of the Haqqani network died in a drone attack in tribal areas of Pakistan.

The US Treasury announced that it has imposed sanctions on six individuals whom it alleged were linked to the Taliban and the Afghan guerilla insurgent group Haqqani network. The designation stopped the six men, who are either Pakistanis or Afghans living in Pakistan, from accessing the US financial system, Xinhua News Agency reported.”Today’s action supported President Donald Trump’s South Asia Strategy,” Sigal Mandelker, undersecretary of the US Treasury, said on Thursday.”The Pakistani government must work with us to deny the Taliban and the Haqqani Network sanctuary and to aggressively target their terrorist fundraising,” Mandelker added.

The sanctions came three weeks after the US government announced a significant suspension of its aid to Pakistan for its “failure” to take decisive action against these groups. Washington has accused these groups of “destabilising the region and also targeting US personnel” inside Pakistan. In response, Pakistan summoned the US ambassador to Pakistan to lodge a protest earlier this month, saying Pakistan has taken action against all militant groups without any discrimination and its sacrifices are being ignored. As a result of the Treasury’s action, any property or interests of the designated persons in the US will be blocked and transactions by Americans involving these persons are generally prohibited.

On Wednesday, two alleged members of the Haqqani network, which is affiliated to the Afghan Taliban, died in a drone attack in the tribal areas of the country. “The claim in a Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that US forces struck an Afghan refugee camp in Kurram Agency is false,” US spokesperson Richard Snelsire told Dawn online. Snelsire did not confirm or deny whether the US Army had carried out a drone attack in the tribal area of northwestern Pakistan. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned what it called a drone attack on a camp for Afghan refugees in Kurram Agency and directly blamed it on NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan. The US and Afghanistan for years have accused Pakistan of providing refuge to the Haqqani network, a claim that Islamabad denies.