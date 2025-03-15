Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • US Imposes Sanctions on Thai Officials Over Deportation of Uyghurs to China

US Imposes Sanctions on Thai Officials Over Deportation of Uyghurs to China

Visa restrictions would be imposed on current and former Thai officials involved in or complicit with the deportations, the report stated.

US Imposes Sanctions on Thai Officials Over Deportation of Uyghurs to China

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio


The State Department on Friday announced sanctions on several Thai officials in response to the deportation of at least 40 Uyghur men to China, amid concerns that they face potential torture, imprisonment and even death, the Associated Press reported.

Visa restrictions would be imposed on current and former Thai officials involved in or complicit with the deportations, the report quoted Secretary of State Marco Rubio as saying.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“We are committed to combating China’s efforts to pressure governments into forcibly returning Uyghurs and other groups to China, where they are subjected to torture and enforced disappearances,” Rubio announced in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the sanctions, saying China had assured Thailand that the deported individuals would not be harmed and that Thailand would follow up on their well-being.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Thailand has always upheld a long tradition of humanitarianism, particularly in providing assistance to displaced persons from various countries for more than half a century and will continue to do so,” the statement read, according to AP.

The Uyghurs, an ethnic group from Xinjiang in China’s far west, have allegedly faced decades of systemic persecution by the Chinese government, which many countries in the West have accused of committing genocide through forced labor and cultural suppression.

In 2014, Thai had authorities detained over 300 Uyghur migrants attempting to flee China. By February 2025, only 48 Uyghurs remained in Thai custody, with plans underway to deport them back to China. Despite international calls to protect the detainees, Thai officials proceeded with the deportation.

Rubio condemned the move, saying, “Uyghurs have faced persecution, forced labor, and torture in China, and the return of these men to such conditions is unacceptable.”

 ALSO READ: Russia and Ukraine Launch Fresh Aerial Attacks Amid Uncertainty Over Ceasefire

Filed under

China Deportation of Uyghurs US Sanctions Thai Officials Uyghurs

newsx

500 Kg Beef, Labelled As ‘Chicken’, Smuggling Racket Exposed Between Delhi-Goa After Years Of Operation
A six-month-old baby suff

Tantrik Injures Baby’s Eye In Madhya Pradesh; Hangs Six-Month Old Upside Down Over Fire
President Donald Trump’

Watch | Donald Trump’s Sharp Reaction As Reporter’s Microphone Hits His Face – Video Goes...
Ukraine has agreed to a 3

Kursk Operation Ongoing, Ukrainian Troops Not Encircled: Zelenskyy
Vadodara police brought R

Vadodara Car Crash: Accused Denies Drunk Driving Allegations; Seen Limping In The Crime Scene Reconstruction...
Justice Joymalya Bagchi,

Who Is Joymala Bagchi? New Supreme Court Judge To Be Appointed On 17 March
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

500 Kg Beef, Labelled As ‘Chicken’, Smuggling Racket Exposed Between Delhi-Goa After Years Of Operation

500 Kg Beef, Labelled As ‘Chicken’, Smuggling Racket Exposed Between Delhi-Goa After Years Of Operation

Tantrik Injures Baby’s Eye In Madhya Pradesh; Hangs Six-Month Old Upside Down Over Fire

Tantrik Injures Baby’s Eye In Madhya Pradesh; Hangs Six-Month Old Upside Down Over Fire

Watch | Donald Trump’s Sharp Reaction As Reporter’s Microphone Hits His Face – Video Goes Viral

Watch | Donald Trump’s Sharp Reaction As Reporter’s Microphone Hits His Face – Video Goes...

Kursk Operation Ongoing, Ukrainian Troops Not Encircled: Zelenskyy

Kursk Operation Ongoing, Ukrainian Troops Not Encircled: Zelenskyy

Vadodara Car Crash: Accused Denies Drunk Driving Allegations; Seen Limping In The Crime Scene Reconstruction | Video

Vadodara Car Crash: Accused Denies Drunk Driving Allegations; Seen Limping In The Crime Scene Reconstruction...

Entertainment

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

‘Huge Fan Of Russia,’ Says John Abraham Amid His Latest ‘The Diplomat’ Promotions

‘Huge Fan Of Russia,’ Says John Abraham Amid His Latest ‘The Diplomat’ Promotions

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets New Release Date: Here’s When You Can Watch The Period Drama

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets New Release Date: Here’s When You Can Watch

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips