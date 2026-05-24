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Home > World News > Trump Joins Marco Rubio Live On Call During Delhi Event, Says ‘I Love PM Modi’

Trump Joins Marco Rubio Live On Call During Delhi Event, Says ‘I Love PM Modi’

US President Donald Trump unexpectedly called US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, during the celebrations of America’s 250th Independence Day at the US Embassy in New Delhi.

US President Donald Trump unexpectedly called US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, during the celebrations of America’s 250th Independence Day at the US Embassy in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP News)
US President Donald Trump unexpectedly called US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, during the celebrations of America’s 250th Independence Day at the US Embassy in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP News)

Published By: Pratik Das
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-24 23:44 IST

During the celebrations of America’s 250th Independence Day at the US Embassy in New Delhi on Sunday, US President Donald Trump unexpectedly called US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, surprising everyone at the event. During the call, Trump warmly praised India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump Says ‘I Love India And PM Modi’ During Surprise Call

Speaking to the guests at the event, Gor called Trump and put the conversation on speaker in front of diplomats, officials, and business leaders. Trump said that he “loves India and Prime Minister Modi,” which received loud applause from the audience.

Trump assured India of his full support during the call, saying, “India can count on me 100%. If they ever need help, they know where to call. They call right here.”

The US President also spoke about America’s strong economy and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally.

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“We’re doing well. We’re setting records. We have a record economy, a record stock market and anything India wants to get. I am a big fan of Prime Minister Modi,” he said.

US Ambassador Sergio Gor Highlights Strong India-US Relations

The US ambassador said that relations between India and the United States are growing stronger under the leadership of Trump and Prime Minister Modi.

“This open path diplomacy is driven by the personal bond between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi. I hear about it every time the President and I speak. One of the first questions the President will ask is, ‘How is my friend the Prime Minister doing?’ And that is something that is important to convey. Because this relationship is not new. It’s not a year old,” Gor said.

Interim India-US Trade Deal May Be Signed Soon

Gor also suggested that India and the US could soon sign an interim trade agreement. “This bond is the foundation of a new era. One where we’re actively delivering on the promise of our cooperation and building a future of tangible achievements. Since I arrived in New Delhi just five months ago, we have announced an interim trade deal that hopefully, in the next few weeks will get signed,” he further added.

Also Read: Trump Says US Won’t Rush Iran Deal, Warns Blockade Will Stay Until Final Agreement Is Signed

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Trump Joins Marco Rubio Live On Call During Delhi Event, Says ‘I Love PM Modi’
Tags: America 250th Independence Daydonald trumpSergio Gorus presidentus-ambassador-to-india

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Trump Joins Marco Rubio Live On Call During Delhi Event, Says ‘I Love PM Modi’
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