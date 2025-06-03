The USISPF hosted its Leadership Summit 2025, drawing prominent political leaders, diplomats and business executives to celebrate and chart the future of US-India-Japan cooperation.

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) hosted its Leadership Summit 2025, drawing prominent political leaders, diplomats and business executives to celebrate and chart the future of US-India-Japan cooperation.

Strengthening the US-India-Japan Cooperation

The summit focussed on economic growth, innovation and strategic diplomacy between the three nations. USISPF Chairman John Chambers opened the event with remarks on the critical role of innovation and public-private collaboration in building resilient, cross-border ties.

‘US-India Relationship Is Very Personal to Me’, Usha Vance Says as She Highlights Personal and Policy Priorities

Second Lady Usha Vance, participating in a conversation with John Chambers, reflected on the strong cultural and personal dimensions of US-India relations.

“The US-India relationship is very personal to me,” she said, recalling her family’s recent trip to India. “I was struck by the number of people who came up to me and said how much they loved our country… I think these personal ties have something to do with it.”

Vance also shared her forthcoming focus: “Literacy is going to be a big focus of my efforts. It’s a natural fit, given that I have small children and my own personal interests.”

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick Suggests ‘A Deal Is Coming’

In the keynote address, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick reinforced the Trump administration’s commitment to stronger U.S.-India economic relations.

“I am a great fan of India, and even the people in the government know it’s true,” he said, praising India’s economy and the country’s entrepreneurial spirit. “From what I know about India, the core population of India has that drive and ambition… you can do things in India that, in many other countries, you just can’t get done.”

On trade negotiations, Lutnick offered optimism, saying, “You should expect a deal between the United States and India in the not-too-distant future, because I think we have found a place that really works for both countries.”

He also highlighted President Donald Trump’s foreign policy approach, saying, “The President thinks ‘America First,’ but he does not think ‘America only’… He is going to make sure that he takes care of India — whom he deeply, deeply admires and respects.”

Arvind Krishna, Kumar Mangalam Birla Win Big at USISPF Leadership Summit 2025 in Washington

The evening concluded with the USISPF Global Leadership Awards 2025, honouring three executives for their impact on the U.S.-India-Japan economic corridor:

Arvind Krishna , Chairman and CEO of IBM, was recognised for championing deep tech collaboration and investment. “IBM has built partnerships and made sustained technology investments in each country, and I believe these collaborations provide the right foundation for powerful innovation and growth,” said Krishna. Under his leadership, IBM has committed to investing $150 billion in the U.S. over five years.

, Chairman and CEO of IBM, was recognised for championing deep tech collaboration and investment. “IBM has built partnerships and made sustained technology investments in each country, and I believe these collaborations provide the right foundation for powerful innovation and growth,” said Krishna. Under his leadership, IBM has committed to investing $150 billion in the U.S. over five years. Kumar Mangalam Birla , Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, was honoured for leading over $15 billion in greenfield investments in the U.S. “This recognition is a testament to Aditya Birla Group’s deep commitment to the U.S…. We continue to choose America because we believe in the strength, stability, and promise of this nation,” Birla said.

, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, was honoured for leading over $15 billion in greenfield investments in the U.S. “This recognition is a testament to Aditya Birla Group’s deep commitment to the U.S…. We continue to choose America because we believe in the strength, stability, and promise of this nation,” Birla said. Toshiaki Higashihara, Executive Chairman of Hitachi, Ltd., was acknowledged for driving sustainable innovation in energy, mobility and digital transformation. “India offers Hitachi a tremendous wealth of deep technical talent… our collaboration with USISPF and strong public-private partnerships will be pivotal in delivering innovations that benefit society and the planet,” he stated.

The U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum, a non-profit organization dedicated to building impactful partnerships between the U.S. and India, has offices in Washington, DC, and New Delhi.

