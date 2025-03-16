Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard Meets India’s NSA Ajit Doval, Holds High-Level Security Talks To Strengthen Security Ties

US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard Meets India’s NSA Ajit Doval, Holds High-Level Security Talks To Strengthen Security Ties

Tulsi Gabbard, the U.S. Director of National Intelligence, arrived in India for high-stakes security talks with NSA Ajit Doval, signaling deeper strategic ties. Her visit comes amid growing global security challenges and shifting intelligence dynamics.

US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard Meets India’s NSA Ajit Doval, Holds High-Level Security Talks To Strengthen Security Ties

US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard visits India for high-level security talks with NSA Ajit Doval, focusing on intelligence sharing.


United States Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard arrived in India on Sunday for a three-day visit, engaging in high-level discussions with Indian National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. The two officials held bilateral talks and co-chaired a conclave of top intelligence leaders aimed at strengthening global security cooperation.

Bilateral Talks Focus on Intelligence Sharing

Gabbard and Doval explored ways to deepen intelligence-sharing mechanisms as part of the broader India-US strategic partnership. According to sources cited by the Press Trust of India (PTI), the discussions were described as “good” and covered a range of security challenges.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Gabbard is also scheduled to speak at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi on Tuesday, March 18. The annual conference, organized by India, serves as a premier forum on geopolitics and geo-economics, drawing global leaders and security experts.

Tulsi Gabbard, Canadian Spy Chief Attends Conclave 

Among the attendees at the intelligence conclave was Daniel Rogers, the chief of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS). His visit comes at a time of strained diplomatic ties between India and Canada, particularly following allegations made by former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in September 2023 regarding India’s purported involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While no official statement was released by the Indian government regarding the closed-door discussions, sources indicated that intelligence-sharing efforts, counterterrorism strategies, terror financing, and emerging technological threats were central topics. Indian officials also raised concerns about anti-India groups operating from foreign territories, particularly pro-Khalistan entities.

 Tulsi Gabbard: Second International Visit as DNI

Apart from officials from the United States and Canada, the conclave saw participation from intelligence representatives from Australia, Germany, New Zealand, and other allied nations. The multi-nation discussions underscored the growing emphasis on collaborative intelligence frameworks to address shared security threats.

This marks Gabbard’s second overseas trip since assuming office last month. Her first foreign visit was to Germany, where she attended the Munich Security Conference soon after her confirmation as DNI in February.

In addition to her engagements in India, Gabbard recently met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Washington, D.C. Their talks covered pressing global security challenges, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the crisis in West Asia.

With inputs from agencies

Also Read: Lex Fridman Fasts For 45 Hours Before Meeting PM Modi—But Why?

Filed under

ajit doval Raisina Dialogue US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard

Bangladesh’s Chief Advi

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus To Visit China For Key Talks With President Xi
US Intelligence Chief Tul

US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard Meets India’s NSA Ajit Doval, Holds High-Level Security Talks To...
Netanyahu moves to oust S

Netanyahu To Dismiss Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar Amid Growing Political Crisis
The Vatican shares the fi

Vatican Releases First Photo Of Pope Francis In Over A Month As The Pontiff Recovers...
Selection Sunday unveils

Selection Sunday 2025: NCAA Tournament Bracket Reveal Time, TV Schedule, And Top Contenders
The FBI warns of rising r

Medusa Ransomware Threats For Gmail, Outlook And VPN Users Escalate: FBI Issues Urgent Warning
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus To Visit China For Key Talks With President Xi

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus To Visit China For Key Talks With President Xi

Netanyahu To Dismiss Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar Amid Growing Political Crisis

Netanyahu To Dismiss Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar Amid Growing Political Crisis

Vatican Releases First Photo Of Pope Francis In Over A Month As The Pontiff Recovers From Pneumonia

Vatican Releases First Photo Of Pope Francis In Over A Month As The Pontiff Recovers...

Selection Sunday 2025: NCAA Tournament Bracket Reveal Time, TV Schedule, And Top Contenders

Selection Sunday 2025: NCAA Tournament Bracket Reveal Time, TV Schedule, And Top Contenders

Medusa Ransomware Threats For Gmail, Outlook And VPN Users Escalate: FBI Issues Urgent Warning

Medusa Ransomware Threats For Gmail, Outlook And VPN Users Escalate: FBI Issues Urgent Warning

Entertainment

IIFA Awards 2025: Where To Watch The Star-Studded Celebration On TV And OTT

IIFA Awards 2025: Where To Watch The Star-Studded Celebration On TV And OTT

David Warner To Make Telugu Cinema Debut In ‘Robinhood’ – What’s His Role & Why Is He Doing It?

David Warner To Make Telugu Cinema Debut In ‘Robinhood’ – What’s His Role & Why

Court – State vs A Nobody Sees Strong Box Office Growth, Nears ₹16 Crore Worldwide In 2 Days

Court – State vs A Nobody Sees Strong Box Office Growth, Nears ₹16 Crore Worldwide

Krrish 4 Release Delayed Again: Fans Disappointed As Hrithik Roshan’s Superhero Movie Faces Major Setback—Here’s Why

Krrish 4 Release Delayed Again: Fans Disappointed As Hrithik Roshan’s Superhero Movie Faces Major Setback—Here’s

Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: Amitabh Bachchan To Join Prabhas And Deepika Padukone Soon To Start Shooting

Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: Amitabh Bachchan To Join Prabhas And Deepika Padukone Soon To Start

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips