US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard Meets India’s NSA Ajit Doval, Holds High-Level Security Talks To Strengthen Security Ties

Tulsi Gabbard, the U.S. Director of National Intelligence, arrived in India for high-stakes security talks with NSA Ajit Doval, signaling deeper strategic ties. Her visit comes amid growing global security challenges and shifting intelligence dynamics.

United States Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard arrived in India on Sunday for a three-day visit, engaging in high-level discussions with Indian National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. The two officials held bilateral talks and co-chaired a conclave of top intelligence leaders aimed at strengthening global security cooperation.

Bilateral Talks Focus on Intelligence Sharing

Gabbard and Doval explored ways to deepen intelligence-sharing mechanisms as part of the broader India-US strategic partnership. According to sources cited by the Press Trust of India (PTI), the discussions were described as “good” and covered a range of security challenges.

Gabbard is also scheduled to speak at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi on Tuesday, March 18. The annual conference, organized by India, serves as a premier forum on geopolitics and geo-economics, drawing global leaders and security experts.

Tulsi Gabbard, Canadian Spy Chief Attends Conclave

Among the attendees at the intelligence conclave was Daniel Rogers, the chief of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS). His visit comes at a time of strained diplomatic ties between India and Canada, particularly following allegations made by former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in September 2023 regarding India’s purported involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

While no official statement was released by the Indian government regarding the closed-door discussions, sources indicated that intelligence-sharing efforts, counterterrorism strategies, terror financing, and emerging technological threats were central topics. Indian officials also raised concerns about anti-India groups operating from foreign territories, particularly pro-Khalistan entities.

Tulsi Gabbard: Second International Visit as DNI

Apart from officials from the United States and Canada, the conclave saw participation from intelligence representatives from Australia, Germany, New Zealand, and other allied nations. The multi-nation discussions underscored the growing emphasis on collaborative intelligence frameworks to address shared security threats.

This marks Gabbard’s second overseas trip since assuming office last month. Her first foreign visit was to Germany, where she attended the Munich Security Conference soon after her confirmation as DNI in February.

In addition to her engagements in India, Gabbard recently met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Washington, D.C. Their talks covered pressing global security challenges, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the crisis in West Asia.

