US Intelligence Warns Israel May Strike Iran’s Nuclear Sites: Report

Fresh US intelligence indicates Israel is preparing for possible strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, raising tensions amid ongoing diplomatic talks. However, uncertainty remains over whether Israel will proceed, with divisions within the US administration about the likelihood of an attack.

US intelligence warns Israel may strike Iran’s nuclear sites amid stalled talks; uncertainty remains over decision and US admin divisions.

Fresh intelligence gathered by the United States suggests that Israel is preparing for potential military strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities, according to a CNN report released Tuesday. The report, based on information from several US officials familiar with the developments, highlights a growing concern within Washington about Israel’s possible course of action.

Uncertainty and Divisions Over Israeli Decision

While intelligence indicates increasing preparations, it remains unclear whether Israeli authorities have reached a final decision to launch such strikes. Sources cited by CNN also reveal divisions within the US administration about the likelihood that these attacks will eventually take place.

Efforts to obtain immediate responses from the National Security Council, the Israeli embassy in Washington, and the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office were unsuccessful, with Reuters reporting that these entities had not yet commented on the matter.

Rising Probability of an Israeli Strike

According to CNN’s source familiar with the intelligence, the possibility of an Israeli strike on an Iranian nuclear site “has gone up significantly in recent months.” The source further explained that the likelihood increases particularly if the United States finalizes a deal with Iran that fails to remove all of the country’s uranium stockpiles.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This intelligence assessment arrives amid ongoing negotiations led by the Trump administration, aimed at securing a diplomatic resolution to Iran’s nuclear program.

Communications and Military Activity

The report notes that US intelligence is drawn from a combination of public and private statements made by senior Israeli officials, intercepted communications from Israel, and observed military activities suggestive of preparation for a strike.

Two unnamed sources informed CNN that US surveillance had detected signs of heightened military readiness, including the movement of aerial munitions and the completion of an air force drill, both interpreted as potential indicators of an imminent operation.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Rejects US Demands

In response to US pressure, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, sharply criticized Washington’s demands that Tehran cease uranium enrichment activities. Speaking earlier Tuesday, Khamenei described the demands as “excessive and outrageous,” according to Iranian state media reports.

He also expressed deep skepticism regarding the prospects of reaching a new nuclear agreement with the United States, signaling a hardening stance in the ongoing diplomatic dialogue.

President Donald Trump has publicly warned that if diplomatic efforts to negotiate a new nuclear deal with Iran fail, military action remains a viable option. At the same time, he has set clear boundaries on how long the US will engage in talks.

In mid-March, Trump sent a letter to Ayatollah Khamenei imposing a 60-day deadline for measurable progress in the negotiations, according to a person familiar with the correspondence who spoke to CNN. That deadline has since passed—more than 60 days ago—and it has now been 38 days since the first round of talks commenced, underscoring the growing pressure on both sides.

Also Read: Trump Pushes Netanyahu To End Gaza War, ‘Frustrated’ Over Civilian Suffering: Report