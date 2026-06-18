US-Iran 14-Point Deal: What Is In Pakistan Mediated Peace Agreement? Explained

Iran and the US signed the peace deal after weeks of negotiations mediated by Pakistan, later joined by Qatar. US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), an interim agreement to end the three-month-long Middle East war. Announcing the development, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the agreement would take effect immediately. He added that Pakistan, along with co-mediator Qatar, will host an official signing ceremony on Friday in Switzerland.

“It shall enter into force with immediate effect,” Sharif said.

Sharif’s statement came shortly after US President Donald Trump announced that he had signed the agreement during a dinner held at the Palace of Versailles.

White House Confirms Iran-US Peace Deal Signing at Versailles

The White House also confirmed that Trump signed the memorandum of understanding while attending events at Versailles in France. However, officials noted that no cameras were present during the signing. Speaking to reporters as he departed the venue, Trump reiterated that the agreement had been signed.

“It’s signed,” Trump said as he left Versailles. He added, “I signed it in Versailles.” Trump further said, “Just signed it.”

The signing at Versailles carries historical significance, given that several war treaties have been signed at this location. Among the most notable was the 1919 agreement that officially ended World War I. Historians have often argued that the severe conditions imposed on Germany under that treaty contributed to conditions that later led to World War II.

🚨 President Donald J. Trump has SIGNED the Iran Memorandum of Understanding at Versailles in France. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JQ6qlbvFAF — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 17, 2026

14-point US-Iran Memorandum Of Understanding

Lebanon is part of the deal as the agreement calls for the immediate and permanent cessation of the hostilities on all war fronts.

There will be no attempts at forced regime change from US in Iran. The deal says US will respect Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Final agreement will be reached in 60 days after negotiations. It can be extended by mutual consent.

US will end its naval blockade immediately after the signing of the deal. This means that the Strait of Hormuz will open.

Iran will take steps to ensure the movement of merchant ships from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman to pre-war volume within 30 days. This means Iran has to carry out the de-mining of the strait.

The MoU mentions a rehabilitation and economic development plan for Iran. US will ensure financing of at least $300 billion with the help of regional partners. The implementation plan will be set within 60 days.

US will end all types of sanctions against Iran. These include resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and all unilateral U.S. sanctions, both primary and secondary. This means investments will flow into Iran.

Iran commits to never producing a nuclear weapon. However, discussion around the enriched uranium will continue till the final agreement is reached.

Iran will maintain the status quo on its nuclear program till the final deal is signed

US will issue waivers for Iran’s exports of crude oil and other petrochemical products.

Iran’s frozen or restricted funds and assets will be released by US after negotiations reach a final agreement. $24 billion to $100 billion funds could become available for Iran after this.

There will be an implementation mechanism to oversee the successful commitment to the final deal.

Until certain articles of the deal are already in motion, including Articles 4, 5, 10, and 11, neither side will negotiate the final agreement. This means the final deal will come into place only after issues of Hormuz, naval blockade, oil waivers, and releasing assets are addressed.

A UN resolution will approve the deal, which will be binding for both parties.

Trump Warns Military Action Remains Possible

President Trump highlighted what he described as the benefits of the agreement, which he signed on Wednesday at the Palace of Versailles, while also warning that military action remains an option if Iran fails to comply.

Addressing reporters, Trump said, “we’re gonna bomb the hell out of them if they violate the agreement.”

Also Read: Iran-US Peace Deal Signed, Trump Makes Big Announcement In Versailles | Switzerland Ceremony Cancelled?