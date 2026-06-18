US-Iran Deal Signed Remotely? Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Postpones Switzerland Trip: ‘MoU Has Already Been…’

US-IRAN PEACE DEAL: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif decided not to travel to Switzerland for a US-Iran ceremony since the agreement to end the Middle East war was already signed remotely, his spokesman told AFP on Thursday. “The visit’s off because the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding’s already been electronically signed, it’s in force, and things are moving ahead,” spokesman Mosharraf Zaidi said. He mentioned Pakistan would help with the next round of technical talks.

Earlier that day, Sharif’s office cleared up his role: he had signed the Islamabad MoU as the guarantor of the US-Iran peace agreement, right after US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian added their signatures. The press office even posted photos and video footage of the moment, saying it officially wrapped up the signing process before the planned ratification event in Switzerland.

Sharif’s team posted on X that he signed once both leaders backed the agreement, confirming Pakistan’s place as mediator and guarantor. The MoU took effect immediately, and spells out the first steps for carrying out the deal—like Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz and the US ending its naval blockade.

That waterway’s a big deal: it’s been nearly shut since joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran triggered Tehran’s military response on February 28. Usually, almost a fifth of the world’s energy moves through the Strait, so its reopening isn’t just important—it’s critical.

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