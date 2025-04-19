Both Iranian and US officials have agreed to reconvene next week to continue discussions aimed at resolving tensions over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, a report said.

Iran and the United States concluded their second round of indirect nuclear talks in Rome on Saturday, Reuters reported, citing the Iranian state TV. Here are key takeaways from the crucial discussion and what lies ahead as the two countries seek to find a diplomatic solution to the long-standing conflict over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions:

According to Reuters, both sides have agreed to reconvene next week to continue discussions aimed at resolving tensions over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

The negotiations came just days after a first round of discussion was held in Muscat, which both countries previously described as constructive.

The talks were held indirectly, with Omani officials acting as intermediaries to shuttle messages between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff. The last direct U.S.–Iran nuclear talks took place in 2015, during the Obama administration.

Meanwhile, an Israeli official and two additional sources told Reuters earlier in the day that Israel has not ruled out a military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities in the coming months.

Speaking ahead of the talks, Araqchi had said, “Such an agreement should respect Iran’s legitimate rights and lead to the lifting of unjust sanctions on the country while addressing any doubts about its nuclear work,” as quoted by Iranian state media. While in Moscow, Araqchi noted on Friday, “Iran believes reaching an agreement on its nuclear programme with the U.S. is possible as long as Washington is realistic.”

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani posted on X, saying, “Rome becomes the capital of peace and dialogue… “I encouraged (Araqchi) to follow the path of negotiation against nuclear arms. The hope of the Italian government is that all together may find a positive solution for the Middle East.”

As a signatory to the 2015 nuclear deal, Russia has offered to “assist, mediate, and play any role” that benefits both sides.

Despite speculation over potential sanctions relief, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly said, “I am neither overly optimistic nor pessimistic.”

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has reiterated his stance, saying, “I’m for stopping Iran, very simply, from having a nuclear weapon. They can’t have a nuclear weapon. I want Iran to be great and prosperous and terrific.” Trump reimposed crippling sanctions in 2018 and has renewed the “maximum pressure” campaign since returning to office in January.

Why does Iran’s nuclear program worry the West?

The U.S. says Iran must stop enriching uranium at high levels, citing concerns of weaponization. Iran, for its part, insists that its program is peaceful and seeks ironclad guarantees against future U.S. withdrawals from any deal.



A senior Iranian official told Reuters on the condition of anonymity that the list of red lines for Tehran includes:

No dismantling of uranium-enriching centrifuges No halt to uranium enrichment No reduction of enriched uranium stockpile below 2015 levels No negotiations on defence capabilities, including ballistic missiles



