US-Iran Nuclear Talks End in Oman, Negotiations To Continue With Another ‘High-level Meeting’

Indirect talks between Iran and the US aimed at resolving the nuclear dispute have concluded in Muscat, Oman, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing Iranian state media. The discussions were part of an effort to craft a framework for a potential new nuclear deal between the two nations, which have been at odds for years in a row over Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

According to the report, the six-hour talks took place between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, with Omani mediators facilitating the discussions. The talks followed a previous round in Rome that both sides described as “constructive”.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi confirmed that negotiations would continue next week, with another “high-level meeting” provisionally scheduled for May 3, the report said. “The expert-level negotiations have reached the stage of detailed specifics and mutual demands”, Iranian state TV reported, adding that the delegations were returning to their respective capitals for consultations.

An Iranian official, who spoke to Reuters on the condition of anonymity, described the talks as “difficult, complicated and serious,” although no further details were provided on the specifics of the discussions.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has made resolving the nuclear issue with Iran a priority, expressed confidence that a deal could be reached. “I think we’re going to make a deal with Iran,” Trump said in an interview with Time magazine published on Friday. Trump, however, also reiterated his threat of military action against Iran if diplomacy ultimately fails.

In the talks, Iran has continued to push for sanctions relief as its economy suffers under the weight of international restrictions, and following more than a year of military setbacks in the region, particularly at the hands of Israel. “Iran remains steadfast in its principled stance on the need to end unjust sanctions and is ready to build confidence about the peaceful nature of its nuclear programme,” Esmaeil Baghaei, Reuters quoted a spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry as saying during a press briefing in Muscat.

Since the U.S. withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal— known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)—under President Trump in 2018, Iran has reportedly accelerated its uranium enrichment program, reaching up to 60% purity, which is close to weapons-grade levels, according to the United Nations nuclear watchdog.