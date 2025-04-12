Home
US-Iran Nuclear Talks Key Moments: As First Round Concludes in Oman, Here’s What’s Next

The first round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US concluded in Oman on Saturday, with both sides agreeing to meet again next week.

US-Iran Nuclear Talks Key Moments: As First Round Concludes in Oman, Here’s What’s Next

A general view of Muscat as negotiations between U.S. and Iran concluded in Oman, April 12, 2025. REUTERS/Abdelhadi Ramahi


The first round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States concluded in Oman on Saturday, with both sides agreeing to meet again next week, according to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency.

The talks, which focused on Iran’s nuclear program and the potential lifting of US sanctions, were mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi and reportedly took place in a “constructive atmosphere based on mutual respect.”

Key Moments from the Talks

  • The two delegations spent over two and a half hours in indirect negotiations, CNN reported.
  • As the meeting concluded, the Iranian and American heads of delegation briefly spoke in person, accompanied by the Omani foreign minister.
  • According to the report, Oman’s foreign minister later said he was proud to help facilitate discussions aimed at reaching a “fair and binding” deal.

What’s at Stake?

The talks are being seen as a crucial attempt to revive diplomacy between Washington and Tehran, especially since tensions soared in recent months with President Donald Trump recently threatening military strikes if Iran fails to agree to a deal to scale back or eliminate its nuclear program.

Iran, in turn, has warned that any such attack would pull the US into a wider conflict in the Middle East.

Reports suggest Trump has given Tehran a two-month deadline to reach a new agreement.

What’s Next?

  • The second round of talks is scheduled for next week, according to AFP.
  • Iranian and US officials are expected to continue working through the Omani mediator.

ALSO READ: Iran and US Kick Off Indirect Nuclear Talks in Oman

