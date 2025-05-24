US-Iran Nuclear Talks See ‘Some But Not Conclusive Progress,’ Says Oman

The talks resulted in “some but not conclusive progress,” with further discussions expected in the coming days, the Omani mediator said.

Washington’s efforts to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions made modest headway Friday, as the fifth round of negotiations between the United States and Iran concluded in Rome. According to Omani mediator Badr al-Busaidi, the talks resulted in “some but not conclusive progress,” with further discussions expected in the coming days, The Associated Press reported.

What Happened During the US-Iran Nuclear Negotiations?

Al-Busaidi, who has been facilitating the secretive talks, posted on X, “The fifth round of Iran-US talks has concluded today in Rome with some but not conclusive progress. We hope to clarify the remaining issues in the coming days to allow us to proceed towards the common goal of reaching a sustainable and honourable agreement.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told state TV that Oman had offered proposals to both sides “without creating any commitments.” He emphasised the complexity of the negotiations, reportedly saying, “These negotiations are too complex to be resolved in just two or three meetings… We are not there yet, but we are not discouraged either.”

A senior U.S. official speaking anonymously to The Associated Press described the talks as “constructive,” adding, “We made further progress, but there is still work to be done.”

What’s the Core Dispute?

At the heart of the talks is Iran’s uranium enrichment program. The U.S. wants a complete halt to enrichment, which can be used to build nuclear weapons. Iran insists its enrichment activities are for peaceful purposes and must continue within its borders.

A new U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency report stated, “Iran almost certainly is not producing nuclear weapons, but… [its actions] reduce the time required to produce sufficient weapons-grade uranium for a first nuclear device to probably less than one week,” as reported by AP.

The report further quoted experts as saying that building a functional bomb would still take Iran several months.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce noted Washington’s firm stance, reportedly saying, “The Iranians are at that table, so they also understand what our position is, and they continue to go.”

One proposal includes Iran sourcing uranium from a U.S.-backed regional consortium instead of enriching it domestically, though similar ideas have failed in the past.

Regional Tensions and Pressure on Iran

The talks come amid rising regional tensions. Israel has threatened to strike Iran’s nuclear sites, while Iran’s Foreign Ministry warned it would take “special measures” to defend its facilities and would view any Israeli strike as implicating the U.S.

Meanwhile, Iran faces domestic unrest and economic pressure. The value of the rial has plummeted, and fears of increased fuel prices have revived memories of past protests. Iran’s regional influence has also reportedly weakened, with allies like Syria’s Assad regime under pressure and Iranian-backed groups facing Israeli attacks amid the Gaza conflict.

The Trump administration recently imposed fresh sanctions targeting chemical shipments to Iran. One such delivery reportedly caused a deadly explosion in April at the Shahid Rajaei port.