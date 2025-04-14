Home
Monday, April 14, 2025
US-Iran Nuclear Talks: Where Will The Second Round of Discussion Happen?

Italy will host the second round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran in Rome, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed on Monday.

Italy will host the second round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran in Rome, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed on Monday, Reuters reported. The announcement came after the U.S. and Iran held what they described as “positive” and “constructive” discussions in Oman over the weekend.

“We received a request from the interested parties and from Oman, which is playing the role of mediator, and we have given a positive response,” Tajani was quoted as saying by Italy’s ANSA news agency during his visit to the World Expo exhibition in Osaka, Japan.

Rome has often hosted these types of talks, Tajani reportedly said, adding that the region is “prepared to do everything it takes to support all negotiations that can lead to a resolution of the nuclear issue and to building peace”.

The confirmation of Rome as the host city for the next round of talks comes after U.S. news outlet Axios reported, citing two unnamed sources, that the discussions would take place in the Italian capital on Saturday.

President Donald Trump, who has threatened military action if a deal is not reached, reportedly said during a press briefing aboard Air Force One on Sunday that he had met with advisers on the issue and expected a “quick decision”.

The previous day, Trump had expressed optimism about the progress of negotiations, saying that the Iran situation was “going pretty good, I think.”

