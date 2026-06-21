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Home > World News > US-Iran Talks In Switzerland: Lebanon Conflict Expected To Dominate Agenda Amid Wider Middle East Crisis Discussions

US-Iran Talks In Switzerland: Lebanon Conflict Expected To Dominate Agenda Amid Wider Middle East Crisis Discussions

US, Iran and Pakistan hold high-level talks in Switzerland as Lebanon conflict emerges as the main agenda item. Discussions also cover frozen Iranian assets, oil exports and wider Middle East tensions under a fragile ceasefire framework.

US, Iran and Pakistan hold high-level talks in Switzerland. (Photo: ANI)
US, Iran and Pakistan hold high-level talks in Switzerland. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 16:49 IST

High-level delegations from the United States, Iran, and Pakistan have arrived in Switzerland for crucial talks aimed at stabilising the Middle East. The discussions come amid ongoing tensions across the region, with Lebanon emerging as a central flashpoint in the negotiations. The meeting marks a follow-up to a preliminary understanding between Washington and Tehran, intended to reduce hostilities and outline a broader framework for regional de-escalation.

Why is Lebanon expected to dominate the agenda?

Tehran has said that the ongoing conflict in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah will be the “main topic of discussion” during the talks.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the situation reflects continued violations of earlier commitments, adding that Lebanon’s fragile ceasefire remains under threat. Iran has strongly criticised Israeli military actions, framing them as a key issue for the negotiations.

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What other issues are on the table?

In addition to Lebanon, several economic and security issues will be addressed. Those may include the unfreezing of Iranian assets abroad, easing of curbs on Iranian oil exports and Iran pushing for greater access to the global financial system, while the US is likely to tie any sanctions relief to overall security commitments and compliance with the providing framework.

Who is speaking at the Switzerland talks?

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf are the heads of the Iranian delegation. US Vice President JD Vance will lead the US delegation. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his nation’s armed forces chief Asim Munir are also to attend as mediators and participants in the high-level dialogue.

The Swiss foreign ministry confirmed that the talks are being held at a mountainside resort in Bürgenstock under an existing memorandum of understanding between the parties.

What’s US-Iran memorandum about?

They’re based on a 14-point agreement on a permanent ceasefire reached earlier this month, which includes a halt to military action in Lebanon and the rest of the region.

The agreement also addresses issues such as restoring access to the Gulf, removing sanctions and easing restrictions on Iran’s oil exports, which will ensure regional territorial integrity.

Participants in the talks have been optimistic, though there are still disagreements to be resolved on enforcing measures and building trust between the two parties.

With Lebanon, sanctions, and energy routes all on the table, the Switzerland talks are seen as a critical test of whether fragile diplomatic progress can be turned into a lasting regional settlement.

ALSO READ: Switzerland Peace Talks: Who Arrived From US, Iran And Pakistan? Full List, Timing, Key Agenda

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US-Iran Talks In Switzerland: Lebanon Conflict Expected To Dominate Agenda Amid Wider Middle East Crisis Discussions
Tags: home-hero-pos-1Lebanon conflictMiddle East crisisSwitzerlandUS Iran talks

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US-Iran Talks In Switzerland: Lebanon Conflict Expected To Dominate Agenda Amid Wider Middle East Crisis Discussions
US-Iran Talks In Switzerland: Lebanon Conflict Expected To Dominate Agenda Amid Wider Middle East Crisis Discussions
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