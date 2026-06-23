US Iran Talks: Masoud Pezeshkian Refuses Negotiations Regarding Iran’s Ballistic Missiles

After a long-awaited arrival at Islamabad on Tuesday, president of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian praised Pakistan for playing a crucial role in what he called a “secret conversation” between Tehran and Washington.

The hard-worked mediation has led to a regional Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), effectively putting a pause on a possible massive war in the Middle East.

The Iranian President will also use this joint trip to Islamabad for a firm warning to the western parties of this diplomatic breakthrough.

He made it clear that there would not be any possibility of Iran being included in the technical negotiations on its defense capabilities.

He also commended the ferocious personal and institutional endeavours by Pakistan’s top politicians and military officials to guide and secure this perilous peace route.

“We thank Pakistan for its role in the facilitation of negotiations and the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding.” said the Iranian President. He extended special thanks to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Army Chief Gen. Asim Munir for their strenuous efforts for the facilitation of the technical negotiations.

This acknowledgment comes after a string of tense, hard-fought discussions held in Switzerland and Islamabad where Pakistani and Qatari diplomats secured a very tenuous 60-day extension of the regional ceasefire. Pezeshkian confirmed that his visit involved extensive talks in Pakistan with civilian and defense officials over rapid changes in security dynamics in the region and world.

No Giving in To Defense Issues

One of the main themes of the President’s speech was the next steps of the 60-day diplomatic cycle that will take the initiative from the interim Islamabad MoU to a permanent and legally binding agreement.

Addressing the political pressure at home and the narrative that the West likely seeks to “weaken” Tehran’s deterrent in upcoming talks, Pezeshikian firmly repudiated this claim.

” We are definitely holding on to our strength for upcoming talks,” said Pezeshkian unambiguously. “We never had any debate on our ballistic missiles, let alone in the future.”

This position is in step with statements by many senior Iranian officials who have reiterated the MoU focuses exclusively on issues like economic sanctions relief, nuclear inspection regimes and maritime safety corridors, leaving all aspects of Iran’s defense systems unaltered.

Rather than emphasising the practicalities of the US–Iran dialogue, Pezeshkian sewed up the diplomatic shift as an instrument to revolutionise the regional security paradigm.

He underscored that any comprehensive long-term economic and social continuance should stem out of West Asia itself instead of being imposed by external Western players.

“It is essential that prosperity and fulfilment in West Asia are built upon peace, security and sustained regional cooperation,” he added, urging neighbouring states to join forces under this fresh paradigm to work towards long-term stability.”