US Iran Talks: Masoud Pezeshkian Refuses Negotiations Regarding Iran’s Ballistic Missiles

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines
LIVE TV
Home > World News > US Iran Talks: Masoud Pezeshkian Refuses Negotiations Regarding Iran’s Ballistic Missiles

US Iran Talks: Masoud Pezeshkian Refuses Negotiations Regarding Iran’s Ballistic Missiles

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian thanked Pakistan for facilitating backchannel talks with the US that led to a regional MoU and helped avert a wider Middle East conflict. He reiterated that Iran’s defense capabilities and ballistic missile programme remain non-negotiable in future negotiations.

Masoud Pezeshkian
Masoud Pezeshkian

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 23:42 IST

After a long-awaited arrival at Islamabad on Tuesday, president of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian praised Pakistan for playing a crucial role in what he called a “secret conversation” between Tehran and Washington.

The hard-worked mediation has led to a regional Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), effectively putting a pause on a possible massive war in the Middle East.

You Might Be Interested In

The Iranian President will also use this joint trip to Islamabad for a firm warning to the western parties of this diplomatic breakthrough.

He made it clear that there would not be any possibility of Iran being included in the technical negotiations on its defense capabilities.

He also commended the ferocious personal and institutional endeavours by Pakistan’s top politicians and military officials to guide and secure this perilous peace route.

“We thank Pakistan for its role in the facilitation of negotiations and the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding.” said the Iranian President. He extended special thanks to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Army Chief Gen. Asim Munir for their strenuous efforts for the facilitation of the technical negotiations.

This acknowledgment comes after a string of tense, hard-fought discussions held in Switzerland and Islamabad where Pakistani and Qatari diplomats secured a very tenuous 60-day extension of the regional ceasefire. Pezeshkian confirmed that his visit involved extensive talks in Pakistan with civilian and defense officials over rapid changes in security dynamics in the region and world.

No Giving in To Defense Issues

One of the main themes of the President’s speech was the next steps of the 60-day diplomatic cycle that will take the initiative from the interim Islamabad MoU to a permanent and legally binding agreement.

Addressing the political pressure at home and the narrative that the West likely seeks to “weaken” Tehran’s deterrent in upcoming talks, Pezeshikian firmly repudiated this claim.

” We are definitely holding on to our strength for upcoming talks,” said Pezeshkian unambiguously. “We never had any debate on our ballistic missiles, let alone in the future.”

This position is in step with statements by many senior Iranian officials who have reiterated the MoU focuses exclusively on issues like economic sanctions relief, nuclear inspection regimes and maritime safety corridors, leaving all aspects of Iran’s defense systems unaltered.

Rather than emphasising the practicalities of the US–Iran dialogue, Pezeshkian sewed up the diplomatic shift as an instrument to revolutionise the regional security paradigm.

He underscored that any comprehensive long-term economic and social continuance should stem out of West Asia itself instead of being imposed by external Western players.

“It is essential that prosperity and fulfilment in West Asia are built upon peace, security and sustained regional cooperation,” he added, urging neighbouring states to join forces under this fresh paradigm to work towards long-term stability.”

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US Iran Talks: Masoud Pezeshkian Refuses Negotiations Regarding Iran’s Ballistic Missiles
Tags: Iran us talkmasoud pezeshkian

RELATED News

Why Did Malala Yousafzai Slam EU-Taliban Talks?

Bill Gates Says Epstein Knew About His Affairs, Considered Blackmailing Him

Trump’s Angry Reaction Over New Delhi Tariffs On US Goods

Indian women Confronts Waiter Over Racist Slurs in Italy: This Is What Happend Next | Watch

Masoud Pezeshkian Invites PM Modi To Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Funeral

LATEST NEWS

Did Rajinikanth Ignore CM Vijay’s Birthday? Superstar Finally Responds

Telecom Licensing Ends: How Will New Rules Reshape India?

Who Played Ranga And Billa In Raakh? Meet IMDb’s New Breakout Stars

Professor Lost ₹1.1 Crore: How Police Recovered It?

Tejas Express Passenger Finds Dead Fly In Veg Biryani

Who Is Dheeraj Dhoopar? Kundali Bhagya Star Confirmed For Lock Upp Season 2

Closeup Love Tunes recognised by Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records

Passport Isn't Citizenship Proof? Which Documents Confirm Indian Citizenship?

Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla Achieves New Milestone in LPG Handling with 25 Percent YoY Growth in FY 2026 – “12 Saal – Vishwas ke, Vikas ke, Jan-Kalyan ke”

AI Could Power 70% of Mumbai Home Searches by 2030; Broker Productivity May Double, Reports Palladian Partners Advisory Ltd.

US Iran Talks: Masoud Pezeshkian Refuses Negotiations Regarding Iran’s Ballistic Missiles

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Iran Talks: Masoud Pezeshkian Refuses Negotiations Regarding Iran’s Ballistic Missiles

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Iran Talks: Masoud Pezeshkian Refuses Negotiations Regarding Iran’s Ballistic Missiles
US Iran Talks: Masoud Pezeshkian Refuses Negotiations Regarding Iran’s Ballistic Missiles
US Iran Talks: Masoud Pezeshkian Refuses Negotiations Regarding Iran’s Ballistic Missiles
US Iran Talks: Masoud Pezeshkian Refuses Negotiations Regarding Iran’s Ballistic Missiles

QUICK LINKS