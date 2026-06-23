US-Iran Talks: Tehran Rejects JD Vance’s Claim On Foreign Nuclear Inspectors

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has refuted claims made by US Vice President JD Vance that Tehran had consented to allow foreign nuclear inspectors into the nation, saying that the country’s engagement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would continue strictly under current safeguards obligations and domestic legal frameworks.

In response to Vance’s comments, Baqaei told Iran’s state-run news agency IRNA on Monday that the interaction with the UN nuclear watchdog will be based on the “Safeguards Agreements” between Tehran and the IAEA, following recent US-Iran technical talks in Switzerland.

His remarks came after Vance, following the talks, claimed that Iran had agreed to permit nuclear inspectors to enter the country as part of progress achieved during negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

Speaking to reporters at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland on Monday, the US Vice President described the first day of talks as “very, very good” and said the discussions had laid the groundwork for a possible final agreement.

“We laid a very good foundation for a successful final deal,” Vance said, adding, “The final deal is the house… We haven’t built the house, but we’ve laid a successful foundation to get to a good place for the American people.”

Vance had also stated that Iran was allowing nuclear inspectors into the country and said inspection mechanisms would be strengthened to ensure that Tehran could not develop nuclear weapons.

The diplomatic discussions in Switzerland are aimed at addressing longstanding tensions between the two countries, including Iran’s nuclear programme, uranium enrichment activities and broader regional security concerns.

However, according to sources familiar with the talks cited by IRNA, Iran did not engage in discussions related to its nuclear programme during the negotiations and did not agree to any new commitments.

The sources further said that any future nuclear negotiations under the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which seeks to resolve the conflict between Iran and the United States in West Asia, would depend on the implementation of Paragraph 13 of the agreement.

The differing accounts from Washington and Tehran underscore the challenges that remain as both sides attempt to advance diplomatic efforts and reach a broader understanding on contentious nuclear and security issues.

(ANI)