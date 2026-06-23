LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hamas GOP Lucknow fire Infinix trump latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal hamas GOP Lucknow fire Infinix trump latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal hamas GOP Lucknow fire Infinix trump latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal hamas GOP Lucknow fire Infinix trump latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hamas GOP Lucknow fire Infinix trump latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal hamas GOP Lucknow fire Infinix trump latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal hamas GOP Lucknow fire Infinix trump latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal hamas GOP Lucknow fire Infinix trump latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal
LIVE TV
Home > World News > US-Iran Talks: Tehran Rejects JD Vance’s Claim On Foreign Nuclear Inspectors

US-Iran Talks: Tehran Rejects JD Vance’s Claim On Foreign Nuclear Inspectors

Iran has rejected US Vice President JD Vance's claim that it agreed to admit foreign nuclear inspectors, saying cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency will continue only under existing agreements and Iranian law. The disagreement highlights ongoing differences between Washington and Tehran despite recent talks in Switzerland.

Iran US Talks
Iran US Talks

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-23 04:37 IST

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has refuted claims made by US Vice President JD Vance that Tehran had consented to allow foreign nuclear inspectors into the nation, saying that the country’s engagement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would continue strictly under current safeguards obligations and domestic legal frameworks. 

In response to Vance’s comments, Baqaei told Iran’s state-run news agency IRNA on Monday that the interaction with the UN nuclear watchdog will be based on the “Safeguards Agreements” between Tehran and the IAEA, following recent US-Iran technical talks in Switzerland. 

“Iran’s interactions with the Agency, in accordance with Iran’s obligations under the Safeguards Agreements, will continue according to existing procedures and comply with the laws enacted by the Islamic Consultative Assembly and the decisions of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC),” Baqaei told IRNA. 

You Might Be Interested In

His remarks came after Vance, following the talks, claimed that Iran had agreed to permit nuclear inspectors to enter the country as part of progress achieved during negotiations between Washington and Tehran. 

Speaking to reporters at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland on Monday, the US Vice President described the first day of talks as “very, very good” and said the discussions had laid the groundwork for a possible final agreement. 

“We laid a very good foundation for a successful final deal,” Vance said, adding, “The final deal is the house… We haven’t built the house, but we’ve laid a successful foundation to get to a good place for the American people.” 

Vance had also stated that Iran was allowing nuclear inspectors into the country and said inspection mechanisms would be strengthened to ensure that Tehran could not develop nuclear weapons. 

The diplomatic discussions in Switzerland are aimed at addressing longstanding tensions between the two countries, including Iran’s nuclear programme, uranium enrichment activities and broader regional security concerns. 

However, according to sources familiar with the talks cited by IRNA, Iran did not engage in discussions related to its nuclear programme during the negotiations and did not agree to any new commitments. 

The sources further said that any future nuclear negotiations under the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which seeks to resolve the conflict between Iran and the United States in West Asia, would depend on the implementation of Paragraph 13 of the agreement. 

The differing accounts from Washington and Tehran underscore the challenges that remain as both sides attempt to advance diplomatic efforts and reach a broader understanding on contentious nuclear and security issues.  

(ANI) 

Also Read: Tucker Carlson Quits Republican Party: Slams GOP Over Iran-US Conflict And Foreign Policy

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US-Iran Talks: Tehran Rejects JD Vance’s Claim On Foreign Nuclear Inspectors
Tags: jd vanceUS Iran talks

RELATED News

16-Year-Old Palestinian Girl Killed In Israeli Strike

Tucker Carlson Quits Republican Party

US Coast Guard Helicopter Crash

Trump To Raise US Citizenship Fees

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho Resigned

LATEST NEWS

Rajnath Singh Visits Injured Victims At KGMU

Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition To Debut Soon

FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina shuts down Austria 2-0 as Lionel Messi makes history

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho Resigned

Police Officer Killed in Montreal Shooting Near Jewish Community

John Bolton Slams US-Iran Deal

Has TMC Ousted Mamata Banerjee? Rebel MLAs Claim Control, Appoint Arup Roy As New Chairperson

Migrant Worker Mistaken For Child Kidnapper In Odisha

Bombay HC Slams Police After 'Missing' Accused Found Posing With Officers

Who Is Mahrang Baloch? Prominent Baloch Activist Sentenced to Life in Pakistan

US-Iran Talks: Tehran Rejects JD Vance’s Claim On Foreign Nuclear Inspectors

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US-Iran Talks: Tehran Rejects JD Vance’s Claim On Foreign Nuclear Inspectors

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US-Iran Talks: Tehran Rejects JD Vance’s Claim On Foreign Nuclear Inspectors
US-Iran Talks: Tehran Rejects JD Vance’s Claim On Foreign Nuclear Inspectors
US-Iran Talks: Tehran Rejects JD Vance’s Claim On Foreign Nuclear Inspectors
US-Iran Talks: Tehran Rejects JD Vance’s Claim On Foreign Nuclear Inspectors

QUICK LINKS