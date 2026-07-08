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Home > World News > ‘Ceasefire Is Over’: Trump Declares End of Iran Deal After Fresh US Strikes—What Happens Next?

‘Ceasefire Is Over’: Trump Declares End of Iran Deal After Fresh US Strikes—What Happens Next?

Donald Trump declared the Iran ceasefire "over" after the US launched fresh strikes on more than 80 targets. The latest escalation has reignited tensions, with Iran responding by targeting US military bases in the Gulf region.

Trump Declares End of Iran Deal After Fresh US Strikes. (IMAGE: X)
Trump Declares End of Iran Deal After Fresh US Strikes. (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-08 14:40 IST

US President Donald Trump has said that the ceasefire agreement with Iran is now “over.” Speaking at the NATO Summit 2026 in Ankara, Turkey, Trump said there was no point in continuing talks with Tehran and called the negotiations a “waste of time.” His remarks came after the recent incident of US carried out fresh military strikes on Iran late Tuesday which escalated the situation further. In response, Iran also launched new attacks on US military bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and other Gulf countries. 

Trump Declares End of Iran Deal After US Launches Over 80 Strikes 

Trump made the statement during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, after a journalist asked a question of whether the Iran ceasefire and the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) were effectively over. 

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“We attacked very powerfully last night, the very dangerous people from Iran. They are sick, something is wrong with them. We say, ‘Go and do your funeral stuff,’ and instead of that, they start shooting rockets at ships yesterday. So we hit them very hard last night,” said Trump.

“For me, the memorandum of understanding is over. I don’t want to deal with them anymore. They’re scum. And if they get a nuclear weapon. They’re liars. In my eyes, it’s a waste of time to continue talking to them. They’re crazy, for me it’s over,” he stated.

“These are evil, sick people, and we have to rid their cancer. They’re cancer! And you know what you do? You got to cut out cancer early, man,” Trump added.

Will US Iran War Resumes? 

Fresh fighting broke out between the United States and Iran after Washington carried out another round of military strikes in the region. Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have not yet officially responded to the latest attacks. 

According to the release of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the strikes were conducted on July 7 as “an immediate response to Iran’s latest attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.” 

In a statement, CENTCOM said, “US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces completed a new round of offensive strikes against Iran on July 7, hitting over 80 targets with precision munitions as an immediate response to Iran’s latest attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.” 

According to CENTCOM, the operation was aimed at degrading Iran’s ability to carry out further “attacks” on international shipping.

Also Read: US Launches Fresh Strike on Iran: What Prompted Washington to Attack Iranian Targets in Hormuz 

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‘Ceasefire Is Over’: Trump Declares End of Iran Deal After Fresh US Strikes—What Happens Next?
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‘Ceasefire Is Over’: Trump Declares End of Iran Deal After Fresh US Strikes—What Happens Next?

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‘Ceasefire Is Over’: Trump Declares End of Iran Deal After Fresh US Strikes—What Happens Next?
‘Ceasefire Is Over’: Trump Declares End of Iran Deal After Fresh US Strikes—What Happens Next?
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