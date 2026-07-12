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Home > World News > US-Iran War: Donald Trump Says Strait of Hormuz Open To Commercial Ships Following Massive US Airstrikes

US-Iran War: Donald Trump Says Strait of Hormuz Open To Commercial Ships Following Massive US Airstrikes

Donald Trump and US CENTCOM insist the Strait of Hormuz is open to shipping, defying Iran's closure threats after US military strikes hit 140 targets.

Iran to charge a fee in the Strait of Hormuz (Image: AI-generated)
Iran to charge a fee in the Strait of Hormuz (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-07-12 23:00 IST

US President Donald Trump has said that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to commercial traffic and ships are moving through the strategic waterway, directly contradicting Iran’s declarations that the passage has been closed. The President’s remarks come in the wake of intensive strikes carried out by the US military targeting multiple Iranian ports and military installations. United States Central Command (CENTCOM) reinforced this stance, confirming that the international navigation channel remains fully operational for all vessels seeking to lawfully transit the waterway, despite ongoing Iranian aggression.

CENTCOM Rejects IRGC Claims of Waterway Control

In a statement released on X, US CENTCOM challenged the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) over its attempts to halt global maritime commerce through the vital conduit. CENTCOM asserted that the Strait of Hormuz is an international waterway that does not fall under Iranian control. The military command emphasized that US forces are positioned and fully prepared to safeguard the freedom of navigation against unwarranted threats, harassment, and arbitrary declarations from Tehran, noting that commercial traffic is continuing to flow. 

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President Trump confirmed that the shipping route remains secure for global trade. The dual statements from the White House and the Pentagon directly answer the IRGC’s announcement that it would block all maritime transit through the strait until what it described as “foreign interference” in the region comes to an end.   

Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Vows Revenge 

The sudden escalation in the waterway follows a written message from Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, who vowed to exact revenge for the death of his father  Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The late supreme leader was killed in February during the opening round of joint US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, and his formal burial ceremonies concluded on July 9. 

In his first major statement since the funeral, Mojtaba Khamenei declared that vengeance is the definitive will of the Iranian nation and would inevitably be carried out against a compiled list of foreign officials. Hours prior to this declaration, President Trump had warned on Truth Social that any Iranian attempt to target American leadership would result in the US military completely decimating targeted areas across Iran. 

Also Read: Iran-US War: Indian Missing, 10 Rescued After Attack On Vessel Off Oman; India Condems Strike

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US-Iran War: Donald Trump Says Strait of Hormuz Open To Commercial Ships Following Massive US Airstrikes
Tags: Iran declares Strait of Hormuz closedStrait of Hormuz open Donald TrumpUS CENTCOM Strait of Hormuz statementUS military strikes Iranian ports

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US-Iran War: Donald Trump Says Strait of Hormuz Open To Commercial Ships Following Massive US Airstrikes
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