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Home > World News > India Summons Iranian Diplomat, Lodges ‘Strong Protest’ After Hormuz Strike Kills Sailor

India Summons Iranian Diplomat, Lodges ‘Strong Protest’ After Hormuz Strike Kills Sailor

India has lodged a strong protest with Iran after missile strikes on two UAE tankers in the Strait of Hormuz killed an Indian sailor and injured several others.

India Summons Iranian Diplomat, Lodges ‘Strong Protest’ After Hormuz Strike Kills Sailor. Photo: ANI/Reuters
India Summons Iranian Diplomat, Lodges ‘Strong Protest’ After Hormuz Strike Kills Sailor. Photo: ANI/Reuters

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Tue 2026-07-14 15:03 IST

India on Tuesday strongly protested the strikes on commercial ships, describing them as aggressive acts directed at crew members that jeopardise the unhindered and secure passage of shipping traffic across global sea lanes such as the Strait of Hormuz. The official response was released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) soon after South Block called in the Iranian Embassy’s Deputy Chief of Mission in New Delhi to register a “strong protest” regarding the targeted strike on two ships navigating the Strait of Hormuz, an incident that resulted in the death of one Indian sailor and left multiple crew members wounded. 

India Says Attacks on Commercial Ships ‘Must Cease’ 

According to the official release, the MEA conveyed its “deep concern” regarding the restart of maritime strikes and the intensifying friction across West Asia, calling for a swift end to hostilities alongside a return to negotiations and diplomatic engagement to safeguard regional tranquillity, safety and stability.

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The ministry further underlined that strikes directed at commercial shipping vessels and non-military installations across the region “must cease” to ensure that unrestricted, unhindered transit and maritime trade across global shipping channels can be restored swiftly, in line with international legal frameworks.

Elaborating on the scale of the incident, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that India was “deeply concerned” by the strikes launched against MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa. 

India Summons Iranian Diplomat

India has summoned Iranian diplomats, including Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Mohammad Javad Hosseini, to the Ministry of External Affairs after an Iranian missile strike on two UAE tankers in the Strait of Hormuz left one Indian crew member dead and several others injured.



Following the high-level meeting over the recent attack on merchant vessels in the strategic waterway, the Iranian diplomats, including the DCM, were seen leaving the Ministry of External Affairs headquarters in the national capital. 

How Many Indians Were Aboard the Two UAE Tankers?

The ministry noted that both ships carried an aggregate of 30 Indian sailors out of a total complement of 46 personnel.

Sharing specific casualty data, the MEA reported that one Indian citizen out of the 12 serving on MT Al Bahiyah lost his life, while another sustained injuries.

Out of the 18 Indian nationals deployed on MT Mombasa, nine crew members suffered injuries, with two individuals currently stated to be in a critical condition.

Conveying the government’s sorrow, the ministry offered its “deepest condolences” to the family of the deceased sailor while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured personnel.

The MEA noted that India’s diplomatic mission and consulate in the UAE are monitoring developments closely and remain in constant communication with the Emirati authorities to ensure the delivery of all necessary assistance to the affected Indian sailors.

Inputs from ANI

Also Read: Who Is Jordan Brown? US National Living in Goa Caught Entering India-Nepal Border Illegally 

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India Summons Iranian Diplomat, Lodges ‘Strong Protest’ After Hormuz Strike Kills Sailor
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India Summons Iranian Diplomat, Lodges ‘Strong Protest’ After Hormuz Strike Kills Sailor
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