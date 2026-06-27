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Home > World News > US-Iran War Latest Update: IRGC Claims Retaliatory Strikes on US Military Sites After US Attacks Iran

US-Iran War Latest Update: IRGC Claims Retaliatory Strikes on US Military Sites After US Attacks Iran

Iran says it has responded to fresh US military strikes following an alleged attack on a commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz. Here's what happened, why it matters, and what could come next.

Iran claims it targeted US military positions after American strikes on a commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz (Image: AI)
Iran claims it targeted US military positions after American strikes on a commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz (Image: AI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-06-27 08:29 IST

Tensions between Iran and the United States have escalated once again after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it had launched retaliatory strikes against US military positions in the region.
 
The announcement was made one day after the United States launched military operations against Iranian drone and missile storage facilities and coastal radar stations. According to Washington, the operation was a reaction to an alleged Iranian strike on a commercial cargo ship passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
 
Recent events have sparked new concerns about the security of one of the world’s most significant shipping routes and regional stability.
 

US-Iran War Latest Update: IRGC Claims Retaliatory Operation

According to Iranian official media, the IRGC claimed to have attacked US military installations in retaliation for the American strikes. However, it did not specify the places that were allegedly attacked or offer information regarding the scale or outcome of the operation.
 
Senior Iranian military officials have repeatedly warned that any attack on the nation will be met with fierce retaliation.
 

US-Iran War: Why Did the US Launch Strikes?

US Central Command said that on Friday, US forces attacked coastal radar installations and missile and drone storage facilities.
 
According to the US, Iran was accused of targeting a commercial ship passing through the Strait of Hormuz, which prompted the strikes. The operation, according to Washington, was a direct reaction to what it described as an unwarranted act of aggression against international commercial vessels.
 
The US Central Command claimed in a statement posted on X that the alleged attack threatened the maritime security in the region and violated an existing ceasefire agreement.
 

US-Iran War Update: Iran Warned of an Unprecedented Response

The official military spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Ibrahim al-Fiqar, issued a warning shortly after the US operation that Iran would retaliate whenever and wherever it saw fit.
 
Khatam al-Anbiya serves as the operational command centre that coordinates both the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Iranian army.
 
Al-Fiqar stated in multiple posts on X that Iran would respond to the strikes. He asserted that Tehran would retaliate quickly and decisively and warned that any more military action against Iran would be answered with a terrible punishment. As tensions continue to rise, his comments mirrored Iran’s growing assertiveness.
 

US-Israel-Iran War Latest Update: Ceasefire Agreement Under Pressure

The most recent conversation takes place in spite of a recently signed Memorandum of Understanding between Tehran and Washington. The deal established a temporary 60-day ceasefire framework with the goal of lowering tensions in the area, according to Axios.
 
Iran is committed to maintaining commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz without charging transit fees. In exchange, the US consented to end its naval blockade and start 60 days of nuclear talks.
 
The future of that accord and the likelihood of further diplomatic negotiations are now seriously in doubt due to the recent military action.
 

US-Iran Crisis: Iranian Lawmaker Condemns US Action

Ebrahim Azizi, who heads the Iranian parliament’s national security committee, criticised the US strikes and accused President Donald Trump of violating the ceasefire. Writing on X, Azizi said the American action demonstrated a lack of commitment to both negotiations and the ceasefire framework.
 
He also argued that blaming Iran for the latest tensions would not change the situation and warned that the United States would eventually regret its decision to launch the strikes.
 

US Attack on Cargo Ship Sparked Fresh Crisis

The most recent military escalation came after an incident involving the cargo ship Ever Lovely, flying the Singaporean flag. US officials claim that when the ship was passing through the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired a projectile at it.
 
The ship reported being impacted on its starboard side around 7.5 nautical miles southeast of the Port of Dahit in Oman, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). According to reports, the rocket struck the ship’s bridge, causing damage but sparing all crew members.
 
The incident happened just hours after ships were cautioned by Iran’s paramilitary navy not to use transit routes via the Strait of Hormuz without permission from Tehran.
 

US-Israel-Iran Crisis: Why the Strait of Hormuz Matters

Strait of Hormuz is one of the busiest and most strategically significant marine routes in the world. Every day, a sizable portion of the world’s oil and commercial commerce travels through the narrow waterway.
 
Any disruption in the region potentially impacts the global energy markets, transportation prices, and regional security. The question of whether the crisis can be managed or whether it could escalate into a larger regional conflict continues to dominate international attention as both Iran and the United States exchange military action and stern public warnings.
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US-Iran War Latest Update: IRGC Claims Retaliatory Strikes on US Military Sites After US Attacks Iran
Tags: Iran US military tensionsIRGC strikesStrait of Hormuz attackUS airstrikes Iran

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US-Iran War Latest Update: IRGC Claims Retaliatory Strikes on US Military Sites After US Attacks Iran
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