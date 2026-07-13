Iran ‘Revenge List’ Out: Trump, Netanyahu Among 13 World Leaders Named; Who Else Is on It?

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s first public address after his father’s funeral comes with a “revenge list”, naming 13 world leaders after the death of the country’s late supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The online “revenge list”, published late on Saturday by Hamshahri, a national Iranian daily newspaper, names 13 foreign leaders whom it portrays as targets following Khamenei’s death. This publication coincided with the first public message from his son and successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, since his father’s six-day funeral procession last week.

Who Are 13 Leaders on Iran’s Revenge List

The graphic layout depicts US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with sniper-style crosshair targets superimposed on their foreheads.