LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Iran ‘Revenge List’ Out: Trump, Netanyahu Among 13 World Leaders Named; Who Else Is on It?

Iran ‘Revenge List’ Out: Trump, Netanyahu Among 13 World Leaders Named; Who Else Is on It?

Iran's reported ‘revenge list’ names 13 world leaders, including Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, following Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death. Mojtaba Khamenei has vowed vengeance amid rising US-Iran tensions.

Trump, Netanyahu Among 13 World Leaders Named on Iran Revenge List. Photos: AFP
Trump, Netanyahu Among 13 World Leaders Named on Iran Revenge List. Photos: AFP

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-07-13 15:10 IST

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s first public address after his father’s funeral comes with a “revenge list”, naming 13 world leaders after the death of the country’s late supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The online “revenge list”, published late on Saturday by Hamshahri, a national Iranian daily newspaper, names 13 foreign leaders whom it portrays as targets following Khamenei’s death. This publication coincided with the first public message from his son and successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, since his father’s six-day funeral procession last week.

Who Are 13 Leaders on Iran’s Revenge List 

The graphic layout depicts US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with sniper-style crosshair targets superimposed on their foreheads. 

You Might Be Interested In