US-Iran Tensions Escalate Amid Khamenei Burial; Trump Briefed on Alleged Assassination Plot Against Him

The conflict between the United States and Iran has intensified with both sides launching fresh strikes on each other’s military targets. The United States has launched a fresh wave of precision strikes hitting approximately 90 Iranian military targets inside the Islamic Republic. Meanwhile, Iran said it targeted US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar as a reply. This all came as huge crowds gathered for Iran’s late supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, cremation after six days of funeral events. The US-Iran tensions have now escalated as the attacks are further intensifying a rapidly expanding regional conflict. The heavy exchange of fire ignited after US President Donald Trump declared that the ceasefire with Iran was “over”.

US Releases Footage of Strikes on 90 Iranian Military Targets

According to US military officials, the latest round of aerial assaults specifically pounded key Iranian military assets, including air defence systems, missile and drone storage facilities, and critical strategic command networks.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the military action, stating on social media platform X that it had carried out “an additional round of strikes against Iran, July 8, to further degrade Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping and innocent civilian mariners in the Strait of Hormuz.”

Along with the statement, CENTCOM released operational video footage depicting precision strikes and multiple secondary explosions across what it identified as Iranian military installations.

This massive deployment of American firepower followed an initial wave of strikes launched just a day prior. US defence officials disclosed that on July 7, American forces hit around 80 Iranian military targets, which included wiping out more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) boats.

Iran Strikes US Bases in Kuwait, Bahrain

The Aerospace Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has struck key infrastructure at four US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in retaliation for American strikes in Tehran.

According to Press TV, the IRGC detailed the retaliation in a statement on Thursday, identifying the targeted outposts as Arifjan and Ali Al Salem in Kuwait and Juffair and Sheikh Isa in Bahrain, and stated that the facilities were hit using missiles and drones.

“In the first phase of its punitive response, IRGC naval and aerospace forces launched a joint missile and drone strike on US Camp Arifjan and Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, and on its bases in Juffair and at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain,” IRGC stated, according to Press TV.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to the statement released by Press TV, condemned the US attacks, calling them a “violation of commitments” and affirming its resolve to fight against the “child-killing US military.”

Israel Shares Intelligence on Alleged Iran’s Assassination Plot Against Donald Trump

Israel has reportedly shared fresh intelligence with the United States which claimed that Iran recently came up with a new plan to assassinate US President Donald Trump.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Israel passed the intelligence ot US officials earlier this week. CNN, citing two sources familiar with the matter, reported that the warning gave a hint of a specific alleged assassination plot.

However, the exact details of the plan have not been made public. However, the exact details of the plan have not been made public. CNN also said that US intelligence agencies had not independently confirmed the information and were not tracking such a plot before Israel shared the warning.

The White House did not comment directly on the reports. Trump was seen making remarks related to this while speaking to reporters in Ankara, Turkey.

“They want to take out the US leader, me,” Trump said. “I’m on every list. I saw this morning, I’m on every single one of their lists. And so far, I guess I’ve been a little bit lucky, but that maybe doesn’t last very long.”

During the interaction, Trump said he had recently learned that he was at the top of Iran’s alleged assassination target list. However, it is not clear whether he was referring to the same intelligence reports.

Iran’s later Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Laid to Rest in Mashhad

Former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a joint US-Israel strike, has been laid to rest at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad as thousands of supporters gathered to pay their final farewells, Press TV reported.

The final burial took place at the Dar al-Dhikr prayer hall after his coffin was carried around the tomb of Imam Reza as part of the funeral rites. The funeral prayers were led by his eldest son, Seyyed Mostafa Khamenei, who performed the ritual prayers over the body.

Also Read: ‘I’m Number 1 on Iran’s List’: Trump Says Iran Is a Constant Threat During Air Force One Flight, Claims Tehran Wants to “Make a Deal Badly”