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Home > World News > US Launches Fresh Strikes on Iran, Tehran Fires Back at 3 Gulf Arab States; Trump Warns ‘Hit Them 20-to-1’

US Launches Fresh Strikes on Iran, Tehran Fires Back at 3 Gulf Arab States; Trump Warns ‘Hit Them 20-to-1’

The US launched fresh airstrikes on Iran after accusing Tehran of attacking commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Explosions were reported in Chabahar, Bushehr and other areas, while tensions escalated after Iran reportedly struck Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, raising fears of a renewed regional conflict.

US Launches Fresh Strikes on Iran, Tehran Fires Back at 3 Gulf Arab States. Photo: X/ @BRICSinfo
US Launches Fresh Strikes on Iran, Tehran Fires Back at 3 Gulf Arab States. Photo: X/ @BRICSinfo

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-09 08:47 IST

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday (local time) said its forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade Tehran’s ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, following recent attacks on commercial shipping and civilian crews. Meanwhile, Tehran responded by hitting Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar in crossfire that once again gives signs that the interim deal is over which is intended to help end the war in the Persian Gulf.  

US Launches Fresh Strikes on Iran

In a post shared on X, US CENTCOM said, “At the direction of the Commander in Chief, U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.”
“The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway,” it added.

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Meanwhile, Iran’s southern port city of Chabahar experienced power cuts after the United States announced another round of airstrikes against Iran, according to CNN, citing Iranian state media.
Around 10 explosions were heard in Chabahar and the nearby coastal city of Konarak, Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.
“Electricity has also been cut in parts of the city of Chabahar,” IRNA said, adding that the incident was under investigation.



US Strikes Iranian City Bushehr 

Meanwhile, explosions were also reported in the Iranian city of Bushehr, CNN reported, citing the semi-official Fars news agency. The exact location of the blasts was not immediately clear, Fars reported.
Bushehr is home to Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.
Explosions were also reported on Iran’s Abu Musa Island, Al Jazeera reported, citing Press TV, with three additional blasts heard near Tahrouyi village in the southern city of Sirik.



Why the US-Iran War Started Again 

The latest strikes follow a US military operation on July 7, when CENTCOM said its forces conducted a new round of offensive strikes against Iran, hitting more than 80 targets with precision munitions in response to alleged Iranian attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
In a statement, CENTCOM said the strikes targeted Iranian air defence systems, command-and-control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities, and more than 60 small boats operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in and around the Strait of Hormuz.
The US military said the operation was aimed at reducing Iran’s ability to carry out further attacks on international shipping.
Washington had alleged that Iran recently targeted three commercial vessels passing through the strategic waterway — the Marshall Islands-flagged M/T Al Rekayyat, Saudi Arabia-flagged M/T Wedyan, and Liberia-flagged M/T Cyprus Prosperity.
Calling the alleged attacks a violation of the ceasefire agreement, CENTCOM said, “The unwarranted aggression by Iranian forces is a clear and dangerous violation of the ceasefire and undermines freedom of navigation.”
“CENTCOM forces remain postured and prepared to hold Iran accountable when the agreement is not adhered to or obeyed,” it added.

Inputs from ANI

Also Read: Will Iran War Restart? Trump Warns Of Fresh Strikes Tonight After Iranian Retaliation 

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US Launches Fresh Strikes on Iran, Tehran Fires Back at 3 Gulf Arab States; Trump Warns ‘Hit Them 20-to-1’
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US Launches Fresh Strikes on Iran, Tehran Fires Back at 3 Gulf Arab States; Trump Warns ‘Hit Them 20-to-1’

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US Launches Fresh Strikes on Iran, Tehran Fires Back at 3 Gulf Arab States; Trump Warns ‘Hit Them 20-to-1’

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US Launches Fresh Strikes on Iran, Tehran Fires Back at 3 Gulf Arab States; Trump Warns ‘Hit Them 20-to-1’
US Launches Fresh Strikes on Iran, Tehran Fires Back at 3 Gulf Arab States; Trump Warns ‘Hit Them 20-to-1’
US Launches Fresh Strikes on Iran, Tehran Fires Back at 3 Gulf Arab States; Trump Warns ‘Hit Them 20-to-1’
US Launches Fresh Strikes on Iran, Tehran Fires Back at 3 Gulf Arab States; Trump Warns ‘Hit Them 20-to-1’

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