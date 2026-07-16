US Strikes Damage Children’s Cancer Hospital, Tehran Says ‘No Plans For Negotiations’

Iranian authorities on Wednesday said a missile attack struck areas near a cancer hospital in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, hours after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced a second wave of strikes targeting Iranian military capabilities linked to threats against maritime transit in the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated that the Islamic Republic has no plans to resume negotiations with the United States amid escalation of military confrontation between the two sides in West Asia, according to Iranian state media Press TV.

US Launches Fresh Strikes Damage Children’s Cancer Hospital

Hossein Kermanpour, Head of the Public Relations and Information Center at Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said the attack occurred near Boghayi Hospital 2, which treats cancer patients.

⚡️BREAKING: A Children’s Cancer Hospital has been Damaged in U.S. strikes in Southern Iran, and an Evacuation is now underway pic.twitter.com/uYiUf9Jcde — Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) July 15, 2026







In a post on X, Kermanpour said, “Moments ago, the areas near Boghayi Hospital 2 (dedicated to cancer patients) in Ahvaz were hit by a missile attack. Some patients and their companions, out of fear from the intense sound and severe tremors, have fled the hospital, and now only the most critically ill patients remain!”

Iranian state media outlet Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) also reported damage to an industrial facility in Qeshm, located in Hormozgan Governorate.

According to IRIB, quoting a statement from the Hormozgan Governor, “Following an enemy attack on part of the Souza fish powder factory in Qeshm, limited damage was caused to the factory. Due to the empty location, no injuries have been reported at this time.”

‼️The US f*cking did it again About an hour ago, US missiles struck near Baghaei Hospital in Ahvaz, where cancer patients, especially children, receive chemotherapy. The hospital is being evacuated and patients are being transferred elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/qONNP9S3Fj — Arya Yadegaar (@AryJeayBackup) July 15, 2026







Iran Vows More Military Action

This comes after CENTCOM announced that US forces had launched a second wave of strikes against Iran, saying the operation targeted Iranian military capabilities allegedly used to threaten vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesperson Brigadier General Hossein Mohammadi said that the Islamic Republic would continue its military response, asserting that Tehran’s current operations were focused on US military infrastructure in the region.

In a post on X, Mohammadi said, “The enemy should not imagine that it can continue the current equation of the battle and turn the war into one of attrition. Iran’s operations are currently focused on destroying America’s offensive infrastructure in the region. The next steps will then begin.”

Iran Has No Plans For Negotiations, Remains Focused on Defense

Baghaei asserted that Tehran is currently focused on defending itself against ongoing US military actions, noting that it no longer considers itself bound by the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with Washington aimed at ending the hostilities in the region.

According to Press TV, Baghaei said Iran would not return to the negotiating table while, according to Tehran, the United States continues to violate its commitments under the June 17 MoU.

“We currently have no plans for negotiations and are focused on defence,” Baghaei said in response to US claims that its ongoing military operations against Iran would compel Tehran to resume talks.

The spokesperson said Iran believes the United States failed to uphold its obligations under the agreement from the outset, prompting Tehran to reconsider its own commitments.

“An MoU is a set of mutual commitments, and in the event of a breach by the other party, we too will refrain from fulfilling our obligations; this is a principle, and this same path will be followed henceforth,” he said, as quoted by Press TV.

Baghaei further alleged that Washington had not acted in good faith in implementing the agreement.

Inputs from ANI

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