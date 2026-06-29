US, Iran Agree to Halt Attacks; Doha to Host New Round of Strait of Hormuz Dispute Talks

Iran and the United States said they agreed to halt recent fighting in the Gulf and to start new discussions about their dispute connected to the Strait of Hormuz, a U.S. official said on Sunday. The whole matter also renews talks around an interim peace deal that had been under pressure from days of tit-for-tat strikes. “Technical talks are slated to continue on all areas of the MOU. Both sides will stand down for now and vessels can move freely,” the official said, referring to the 14-point memorandum of understanding that was agreed on June 17 under which the strait would be reopened for traffic.

US, Iran Agree to Solve Strait of Hormuz Dispute Talks in Doha

The US and Iran have agreed to bury the hatchet, according to a senior US official, as both plan to meet Tuesday in Doha to work out their dispute over the Strait of Hormuz, Axios reported.

“We decided to stop all the kinetic activity,” a senior US official told Axios, using the military’s term for strikes and other attacks.

Another official told Axios that both sides will stand down “for now” and that “vessels can move freely” as technical talks are set to continue.

Both US officials and a third source with knowledge confirmed Tuesday’s planned meeting.

Iran and US War Resume After Ceasefire

A return to diplomacy would follow several days of strikes and counterstrikes since an Iranian projectile hit a cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, with both the U.S. and Iran accusing the other of breaking an interim ceasefire that was agreed to on June 17.

Iran launched missiles and drones at U.S. military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain early on Sunday, shortly after President Donald Trump threatened that the Islamic Republic would cease to exist if it did not honor the agreement to end the war.

Meanwhile, Israel said on Sunday it had once again struck Iran-backed armed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, destroying underground infrastructure used by the group in a village in southern Lebanon. That came after another strike on Saturday, which closely followed its latest ceasefire deal with Lebanon on Friday. Iran says the fighting in Lebanon must end if the wider agreement is to stick.

The U.S. military said earlier it had struck Iran again, hours after a tanker was hit in the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important energy shipping route, which Tehran has largely closed for most of the conflict.

“There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started,” Trump said on social media, before the Axios report.

The 14-point interim peace accord was meant to halt the fighting, which the U.S. and Israel started on February 28, and reopen the strait while talks proceeded on issues such as Iran‘s nuclear program.

Inputs from Agencies

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