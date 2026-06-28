US Iran War: Tehran Strikes US Bases In Bahrain, Kuwait After US Attack; Has War Started Again?

Tensions between the US and Iran have reached a dangerous point following a series of direct military exchanges that threaten to collapse a recently signed ceasefire agreement. At the direction of President Donald Trump, the US military launched airstrikes hitting 10 separate targets inside Iran, focusing heavily on coastal radar installations and drone and missile storage facilities.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) quickly struck back, launching retaliatory attacks against US military personnel stationed in Bahrain and Kuwait. With both countries locked in a cycle of direct retaliation, diplomatic understanding has entirely broken down, sparking widespread fear that a full-scale war could erupt at any moment.

Trump Warns Iran: ” Will Complete the Job”

President Trump confirmed the US airstrikes in a post on Truth Social, framing the military action as a direct response to Iranian provocations. “United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN!,” Trump posted. Accusing Tehran of violating the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Washington, Trump warned that the US would not hesitate to escalate its military campaign if the compliance issues persist. “It is very possible that they will never learn! There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started,” Trump wrote. “If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!”

US Iran War News: Iran Targets US Bases in Bahrain and Kuwait

Following the US strikes, the IRGC announced it had carried out retaliatory operations against regional US military assets. According to reports, Iranian forces targeted the Ali al-Salem airbase in Kuwait as well as the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters at Port Salman in Bahrain, claiming to have hit roughly eight distinct military sites. In an official statement, the IRGC warned that any subsequent US military operations would be met with an even more severe, “crushing response.”

US Iran War Update: A Fragile Ceasefire Unravels

The sudden outbreak of violence has shattered the recent ceasefire agreement. The threat of a broader regional conflict became acutely real for civilians in Bahrain, where the Ministry of Interior activated emergency sirens following incoming Iranian drone strikes. Bahraini authorities have urged citizens to seek immediate shelter in secure locations as the cross-border attacks intensify.