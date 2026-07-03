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Home > World News > Who Are Iran’s Top Ceasefire Negotiators the US Feared Israel Could Target?

Who Are Iran’s Top Ceasefire Negotiators the US Feared Israel Could Target?

The US reportedly feared Israel could target Iran's top negotiators, Abbas Araghchi and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, during peace talks, potentially derailing ceasefire efforts. Washington allegedly warned Iran through regional allies and urged Israel not to attack the officials to keep negotiations on track.

Who Are Iran's Top Ceasefire Negotiators the US Feared Israel Could Target? Photo: X
Who Are Iran's Top Ceasefire Negotiators the US Feared Israel Could Target? Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Fri 2026-07-03 08:03 IST

United States officials were worried that Israel could attempt to assassinate two of Iran’s most senior figures while indirect peace discussions between Washington and Tehran were going on earlier this year. As per a report in The New York Times, quoted current and former US officials, Washington had become so concerned that it asked several Middle Eastern countries to send a caution to Iran about the possible risk. They seemed most focused on Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and also Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, during the ceasefire talks that started in April.

US Feared Attack on Iran’s Top Negotiators Could Derail Ceasefire Talks 

According to the report, US officials seemed worried that if Israel were to kill Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, or even Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, during the peace talks then everything could fall apart. 

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It might end the negotiations and bring on yet another round of fighting. Also, it was reported that Washington asked a few Middle Eastern states to let Iran know about the possible threat.

And even though Washington thought the two figures might have been considered military targets earlier during the war, it still felt that any attack once the talks started would seriously undermine the push for a ceasefire and a more lasting peace deal.

Why Did the US Ask Israel Not to Target Iran’s Top Negotiators? 

The report said the Trump administration later found out Iran Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf was on Israel target list, and asked Israel not to attack him. 

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that both Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were initially on Israel’s target list but were removed, as the US prepared to begin peace talks with Iran. 

The two leaders played a  key role in ceasefire talks, which then led to a framework arrangement between Washington and Tehran in June. In June, Washington and Tehran reached a framework agreement meant to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and set out the basis for later discussions on Iran’s nuclear programme. 

Also Read: India, Japan Deepen Ties With New Pacts on AI, Energy and Defence: What It Means 

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Who Are Iran’s Top Ceasefire Negotiators the US Feared Israel Could Target?
Tags: abbas araghchiCeasefire talksisrael iran conflictMiddle East NewsMohammad Bagher GhalibafUS-Iran relations

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Who Are Iran’s Top Ceasefire Negotiators the US Feared Israel Could Target?

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Who Are Iran’s Top Ceasefire Negotiators the US Feared Israel Could Target?
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