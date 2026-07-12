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Home > World News > US-Iran War: Why Did the IRGC Close the Strait of Hormuz? Iran Alleges US Struck Cyprus-Linked Ship in Fresh Strikes

US-Iran War: Why Did the IRGC Close the Strait of Hormuz? Iran Alleges US Struck Cyprus-Linked Ship in Fresh Strikes

US-Iran War Updates: An explosion was reported in eastern Tehran, with the cause still unclear. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Muscat, Oman, for high-stakes diplomatic talks.

IRGC quickly struck back, launching retaliatory attacks against US military personnel stationed in Bahrain and Kuwait. (Image: AI)
IRGC quickly struck back, launching retaliatory attacks against US military personnel stationed in Bahrain and Kuwait. (Image: AI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-07-12 08:32 IST

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has closed the ‘Strait of Hormuz’ until further notice. According to the Islamic State Media, Iran stated that the shipping route will remain shut until the US ends its interference in the West Asia region. Press TV cited the IRGC statement, mentioning that the decision was taken in light of the security situation in the region, which resulted from the unlawful intervention of foreign forces.
 
The statement reads, “The Strait of Hormuz has been closed until further notice and will remain closed until the United States ends its intervention in the region. No vessel will be permitted to transit the strait.”
 

US Launches Fresh Strikes on Iran

According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the US military launched fresh strikes on Iran at 7:15 PM (ET) today. This is the US’s third round of strikes this week. These strikes are carried out at the direction of US President and Commander-in-Chief Donald Trump. As per CENTCOM, the US launched these strikes after Iran attacked a commercial vessel by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
 
Iranian forces attacked the M/V GFS Galaxy, which is a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz. In its official statement on X, CENTCOM stated that one of the civilian crew members was missing following the attack. The ship is unable to continue its journey due to a fire and extensive damage to its engine room.
 

US-Iran War Latest Update: Strait of Hormuz Closed

The IRGC Navy issued a warning that any military action against Iran connected to the waterway blockade would be met with fierce retaliation. One of the most crucial oil shipping routes in the world is the Strait of Hormuz, and any disruption to trade through it may have a big impact on the world’s energy supplies.
 
The action follows US President Donald Trump’s announcement on Friday that he had given the military instructions to be prepared to strike Iran in the event that the Iranian leadership carried out or attempted to murder him. The warning followed blatant calls for the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during his funeral.
 
The revenge attack has sparked fresh tension across West Asia as an interim agreement which aimed to close the war continues to come under strain amid repeated crossfire in the region.
 

Iran rejects Trump’s claims

After Trump stated that Washington and Tehran had decided to continue talks despite the recent escalation in tensions, Iran denied on Friday that it had requested to resume talks with the United States.
 
Esmaeil Baghaei, a spokesman for the foreign ministry, stated on Iranian state television that Tehran had not asked for talks with the United States. He stated that Qatar’s mediator has consented to visit Iran.
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US-Iran War: Why Did the IRGC Close the Strait of Hormuz? Iran Alleges US Struck Cyprus-Linked Ship in Fresh Strikes
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