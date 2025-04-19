Home
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Live Tv
  US Issues Travel Warning Amid Political Chaos: 'Do Not Travel' To Bangladesh's Hill Tracts, Now Under Total Lockdown

US Issues Travel Warning Amid Political Chaos: ‘Do Not Travel’ To Bangladesh’s Hill Tracts, Now Under Total Lockdown

Travelers are urged to keep their wits sharp, avoid crowds, and think twice before booking a getaway travel to Bangladesh

Travel plans to Bangladesh? You might want to pack caution—and a backup plan. The United States has updated its travel advisory for the country, sticking with a “Level 3: Reconsider Travel” alert while handing out a stern “Level 4: Do Not Travel” warning for the Chittagong Hill Tracts. That’s government-speak for “Don’t even think about it.” The updated note, released April 18, flags the hill districts of Khagrachari, Rangamati, and Bandarban as hotbeds for trouble, citing a nasty mix of crime, communal clashes, and the occasional explosion to keep things spicy.

Hill Tracts: Not Your Average Hiking Trail

Forget trekking adventures and misty mountains—these hill tracts come with their own set of hazards. The advisory warns of everything from IEDs and gunfire to kidnapping schemes straight out of a crime thriller. “Do not travel to these areas for any reason,” the advisory insists. Even US diplomats can’t go without special permission from Bangladesh’s Ministry of Home Affairs.

Urban Mayhem And Mugging Mishaps

While Dhaka’s chaos might be part of the charm for some travelers, the advisory suggests a bit more caution than curiosity. Political protests may have quieted down since an interim government stepped in mid-2024, but they can still go from peaceful to punchy in seconds. And though foreigners aren’t prime targets, pickpockets, muggers, and drug traffickers clearly haven’t gotten the memo.

Low Signal from Uncle Sam Outside Dhaka

Thinking of heading off the beaten path? The State Department offers a reality check: “The U.S. government may have limited ability to provide emergency services… particularly outside of Dhaka.” Translation: if trouble finds you in the countryside, help may be a long and bumpy ride away.

Grim Incident In Dinajpur Underscores Concerns

The updated warning follows the brutal killing of Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a respected Hindu community leader in Dinajpur. According to The Daily Star, Roy received a phone call, then four men on motorbikes showed up to abduct him. He was taken to a nearby village, beaten, and left unconscious. His family rushed him to a hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.

Bottom Line? Eyes Open, Bags Packed with Caution

Travelers are urged to keep their wits sharp, avoid crowds, and think twice before booking that Bangladesh getaway.

