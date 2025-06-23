US Issues ‘Worldwide Travel Advisory,’ Warns Citizens Globally Amid Rising Tensions After Iran Airstrikes

As the situation between Iran, Israel, and the United States escalates, the US government has issued a “worldwide caution” advisory for its citizens across the globe. The warning follows a wave of airstrikes carried out by the US on Iran’s nuclear sites, which has heightened tensions across the Middle East and beyond.

The US State Department’s Consular Affairs division made the announcement on Sunday through a post on X (formerly Twitter), urging Americans to be extra cautious when traveling abroad.

State Department Urges Americans to Stay Alert

In its post, the State Department said:

“Worldwide Caution: The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East. There is the potential for demonstrations against U.S. citizens and interests abroad. The Department of State advises U.S. citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution.”

They also advised travelers to carefully read up on the latest country-specific travel advisories, security alerts, and other safety information before heading out, which can be found on their official website.

Airspace Closures and Travel Disruptions in the Region

With military activity intensifying across West Asia, flights are being rerouted, delayed, or canceled altogether. There have also been periodic airspace closures, especially in countries near the conflict zones. These disruptions are expected to continue as tensions remain high.

The US has also issued security alerts specifically for countries like Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Iraq, the UAE, and Jordan, where the situation could quickly become unstable if the conflict spreads.

Highest Travel Warning Issued for Lebanon

In a more serious move, the State Department raised its travel advisory for Lebanon to Level 4: Do Not Travel, which is the highest possible warning.

This comes amid concerns that Lebanon — home to Hezbollah, a powerful ally of Iran — could be drawn into the fight or become a flashpoint for anti-American sentiment and protests.

Trump and Pentagon Confirm Strikes on Iran’s Nuclear Sites

These global advisories come just after President Donald Trump confirmed that the US had launched a major military operation against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. On Saturday night (local US time), he announced the strikes, which hit three high-security nuclear facilities in Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz.

On Sunday, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth held a press briefing alongside Air Force General Dan Caine, who chairs the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to confirm the operation’s success.

“Last night, on President Trump’s order, the US Central Command conducted a precision strike in the middle of the night against three nuclear facilities in Iran – Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz – to destroy or severely degrade Iran’s nuclear programme,” Hegseth said.

“We Didn’t Target Civilians,” Says US Defense Secretary

During the same media interaction, Hegseth made it clear that the operation was strictly focused on Iran’s nuclear program, and that no civilians or Iranian troops were targeted.

“But it’s worth noting that the operation did not target Iranian troops or the Iranian people,” he said in a conversation with ANI.

He added that the orders from President Trump were specific and direct — to “obliterate” Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Officials described the operation as “incredible and overwhelming.”