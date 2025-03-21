Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 21, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • US Federal Judge Blocks Deportation of Georgetown Scholar Badar Khan Suri

US Federal Judge Blocks Deportation of Georgetown Scholar Badar Khan Suri

The judge ordered immigration officials not to deport Georgetown University scholar Badar Khan Suri who was detained by Trump Administration.

US Federal Judge Blocks Deportation of Georgetown Scholar Badar Khan Suri

A US federal judge has ordered immigration officials not to deport Georgetown University scholar Badar Khan Suri, who was detained earlier this week by the Trump Administration and accused of spreading Hamas propaganda.


A US federal judge on Thursday ordered immigration officials not to deport Georgetown University scholar Badar Khan Suri, who was detained earlier this week by the Trump Administration and accused of spreading Hamas propaganda, foreign media reported.

District Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles in Alexandria, Virginia, ordered that the Indian-origin scholar “shall not be removed from the United States unless and until the Court issues a contrary order,” the Associated Press reported.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In an earlier court filing, Suri’s attorney, Hassan Ahmad, had said his client was targetted because of his social media posts and his wife’s “identity as a Palestinian and her constitutionally protected speech.”

Suri, an Indian national, had been in the US as a visiting scholar, conducting research on peace processes in the Middle East and South Asia. His wife, Mapheze Saleh, is a US citizen.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ahmad argued that his client’s detention violated his constitutional rights, particularly the First Amendment right to free speech.

“Dr. Suri is an academic, not an activist,” Ahmad wrote in a court filing on Thursday, according to AP. “But he spoke out on social media about his views on the Israel-Gaza war. Even more so, his wife is an outspoken critic of the Israeli government and the violence it has perpetrated against Palestinians.”

“The Trump administration has openly expressed its intention to weaponise immigration law to punish non-citizens whose views are deemed critical of US policy as it relates to Israel,” Ahmad stated, adding that no evidence had been presented linking Suri to any illegal activities or crimes.

The controversy erupted after Suri was accused of spreading Hamas propaganda and allegedly promoting antisemitism through his social media. The US Department of Homeland Security determined that Suri was deportable based on these allegations, leading to his arrest on Monday outside his home in Virginia, where he lives with his wife and three children.

Suri’s arrest was reportedly conducted by masked agents who did not provide clear reasons for his detention. His wife Saleh, meanwhile, has described the move as a direct attack on her family’s rights.

Suri, a postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown’s Alwaleed Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding, has focussed his academic work on religion and conflict resolution, particularly in the Middle East and South Asia. His colleagues, the report suggests, have emphasised that Suri was not politically active on campus, despite facing scrutiny due to his family ties and personal views on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The case has sparked debate over free speech on US college campuses  with Georgetown University expressing its support for Suri, emphasising his role as an academic and his right to engage in open inquiry. The university’s statement has called for a fair legal resolution, asserting that the US legal system should adjudicate the case impartially.

ALSO READ: Heathrow Airport in London Closed After Blaze At Electrical Substation

Filed under

Badar Khan Suri Badar Khan Suri deportation Hamas Israel-Palestine conflict Palestine Trump Administration

newsx

Mohammed Siraj Fires Back At Rohit Sharma Over Champions Trophy Snub
A brutal murder in Meerut

‘Papa Is In The Drum’-Innocent Words That Led To A Shocking Murder Revelation | Meerut...
Heathrow Airport has been

Heathrow Airport Hit by Power Outage, 120 Flights Diverted Amid Ongoing Disruptions
The District Judge Court

Rahul Gandhi’s Controversial Remark On ‘Indian State’ Sparks Legal Action-Court Seeks Reply By April 4
Ukraine on Thursday launc

Ukraine Strikes Russian Strategic Bomber Airfield, Triggering Huge Explosion
newsx

MCG Magic: How Virat Kohli’s Lucky Shoes Helped Nitish Kumar Reddy Score Maiden Test Century
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Mohammed Siraj Fires Back At Rohit Sharma Over Champions Trophy Snub

Mohammed Siraj Fires Back At Rohit Sharma Over Champions Trophy Snub

‘Papa Is In The Drum’-Innocent Words That Led To A Shocking Murder Revelation | Meerut Murder Case

‘Papa Is In The Drum’-Innocent Words That Led To A Shocking Murder Revelation | Meerut...

Heathrow Airport Hit by Power Outage, 120 Flights Diverted Amid Ongoing Disruptions

Heathrow Airport Hit by Power Outage, 120 Flights Diverted Amid Ongoing Disruptions

Rahul Gandhi’s Controversial Remark On ‘Indian State’ Sparks Legal Action-Court Seeks Reply By April 4

Rahul Gandhi’s Controversial Remark On ‘Indian State’ Sparks Legal Action-Court Seeks Reply By April 4

Ukraine Strikes Russian Strategic Bomber Airfield, Triggering Huge Explosion

Ukraine Strikes Russian Strategic Bomber Airfield, Triggering Huge Explosion

Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda Breaks Silence On Betting App Controversy: Here’s What He Said

Vijay Deverakonda Breaks Silence On Betting App Controversy: Here’s What He Said

Why Are Beyoncé And Jay-Z Considering Legal Action Against Kanye West?

Why Are Beyoncé And Jay-Z Considering Legal Action Against Kanye West?

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless How Many Siblings She Has

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their Kids In The Ring

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival