Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

US Judge Blocks Musk’s Reform Team from Accessing Treasury Data

A US federal judge issued an emergency order early Saturday, temporarily blocking Elon Musk's government reform team from accessing sensitive personal and financial data stored at the Treasury Department.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
US Judge Blocks Musk’s Reform Team from Accessing Treasury Data


A US federal judge issued an emergency order early Saturday, temporarily blocking Elon Musk’s government reform team from accessing sensitive personal and financial data stored at the Treasury Department. The order, issued by US District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer, remains in effect until a hearing scheduled for February 14.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Restricted Data Access

The judge’s order restricts access to Treasury payment systems and other sensitive information for political appointees, special government employees, and external agency staff assigned to the Treasury Department. It mandates that anyone who has accessed such data since January 20 must immediately destroy any downloaded copies.

Allegations of Legal Violations

The case was brought against former President Donald Trump, the Treasury Department, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent by attorneys general from 19 states. The plaintiffs allege that the administration violated the law by granting expanded data access to Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) staff.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Judge Engelmayer stated that the states would face “irreparable harm” without immediate injunctive relief. He highlighted concerns over potential data breaches and the heightened vulnerability of payment systems, writing that the new policy posed a significant risk to sensitive information.

Insider Threat Assessment

Reports surfaced last week that Musk and his team had accessed sensitive Treasury Department data, sparking widespread concern. An internal Treasury assessment reportedly described the DOGE team’s access as “the single biggest insider threat the Bureau of the Fiscal Service has ever faced.”

The case will continue at the February 14 hearing, where the court will determine whether the temporary order should be extended or lifted. This legal battle underscores concerns over data security and the balance between cost-cutting reforms and safeguarding sensitive government information.

Read More : UK Prime Minister Starmer Dismisses Junior Minister Over Controversial WhatsApp Messages

Filed under

musk

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Donald Trump Jr. And Bettina Anderson Grace Fanatics Pre-Super Bowl Event

Donald Trump Jr. And Bettina Anderson Grace Fanatics Pre-Super Bowl Event

Israel Orders Negotiators To Doha After Fifth Hostage-Prisoner Swap

Israel Orders Negotiators To Doha After Fifth Hostage-Prisoner Swap

Service Chiefs To Fly Tejas LCA Mk-1, Showcasing Jointness In Armed Forces

Service Chiefs To Fly Tejas LCA Mk-1, Showcasing Jointness In Armed Forces

Real Madrid And Atlético Madrid Play Out Thrilling 1-1 Draw At The Bernabéu

Real Madrid And Atlético Madrid Play Out Thrilling 1-1 Draw At The Bernabéu

Tom Welling Surprises Fans At MegaCon Following DUI Arrest

Tom Welling Surprises Fans At MegaCon Following DUI Arrest

Entertainment

Tom Welling Surprises Fans At MegaCon Following DUI Arrest

Tom Welling Surprises Fans At MegaCon Following DUI Arrest

Kim Kardashian Issues Warning to Bianca Censori Following Grammys Red Carpet Controversy

Kim Kardashian Issues Warning to Bianca Censori Following Grammys Red Carpet Controversy

Singer Harrdy Sandhu Detained By Chandigarh Police For Performing Without Permission

Singer Harrdy Sandhu Detained By Chandigarh Police For Performing Without Permission

‘She Has Moved On, Why Am I Treated Like A Criminal’, Naga Chaitanya Breaks Silence On Divorce With Samantha

‘She Has Moved On, Why Am I Treated Like A Criminal’, Naga Chaitanya Breaks Silence

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Lifestyle

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox