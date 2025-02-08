US Judge Blocks Musk’s Reform Team from Accessing Treasury Data

A US federal judge issued an emergency order early Saturday, temporarily blocking Elon Musk's government reform team from accessing sensitive personal and financial data stored at the Treasury Department.

A US federal judge issued an emergency order early Saturday, temporarily blocking Elon Musk’s government reform team from accessing sensitive personal and financial data stored at the Treasury Department. The order, issued by US District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer, remains in effect until a hearing scheduled for February 14.

Restricted Data Access

The judge’s order restricts access to Treasury payment systems and other sensitive information for political appointees, special government employees, and external agency staff assigned to the Treasury Department. It mandates that anyone who has accessed such data since January 20 must immediately destroy any downloaded copies.

Allegations of Legal Violations

The case was brought against former President Donald Trump, the Treasury Department, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent by attorneys general from 19 states. The plaintiffs allege that the administration violated the law by granting expanded data access to Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) staff.

Judge Engelmayer stated that the states would face “irreparable harm” without immediate injunctive relief. He highlighted concerns over potential data breaches and the heightened vulnerability of payment systems, writing that the new policy posed a significant risk to sensitive information.

Insider Threat Assessment

Reports surfaced last week that Musk and his team had accessed sensitive Treasury Department data, sparking widespread concern. An internal Treasury assessment reportedly described the DOGE team’s access as “the single biggest insider threat the Bureau of the Fiscal Service has ever faced.”

The case will continue at the February 14 hearing, where the court will determine whether the temporary order should be extended or lifted. This legal battle underscores concerns over data security and the balance between cost-cutting reforms and safeguarding sensitive government information.

