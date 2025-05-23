Home
Saturday, May 24, 2025
  US Judge Halts Trump Move To Strip Harvard Of International Student Enrolment Rights

US Judge Halts Trump Move To Strip Harvard Of International Student Enrolment Rights

A U.S. federal judge has blocked the Trump administration's attempt to revoke Harvard University's authorization to enroll international students, marking a major legal win for the Ivy League school in its fight to protect over 7,000 visa holders.

US Judge Halts Trump Move To Strip Harvard Of International Student Enrolment Rights


A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked the government’s attempt to revoke Harvard University’s authority to enroll international students, a move that would have affected thousands of visa holders and reshaped the university’s identity.

The decision came after Harvard filed an urgent lawsuit in federal court in Boston, calling the policy “a blatant violation of the Constitution and federal laws.” The university warned of the “immediate and devastating” consequences for its more than 7,000 international students.

“Without its international students, Harvard is not Harvard,” the university stated in its court complaint, describing the administration’s action as an attempt to erase a quarter of its student body.

Judge Blocks Revocation Amid Escalating Legal Battle

Judge Allison Burroughs, a Barack Obama appointee, issued a temporary restraining order to freeze the policy while the case is litigated. The judge’s move reflects growing concern over the administration’s broader campaign to target educational institutions perceived as adversarial.

The Department of Homeland Security, led by Secretary Kristi Noem, had announced plans to terminate Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification beginning in the 2025–2026 academic year.

Trump’s Broader Crackdown on Dissenting Institutions

The move against Harvard appears to be part of a wider effort by former President Donald Trump to align American academia and law firms with his political agenda. This includes calls to deport pro-Palestinian protesters, discredit dissenting law firms, and even threats to impeach judges who issue unfavorable rulings.

Harvard is no stranger to legal confrontation with the federal government. The university has previously sued to recover nearly $3 billion in withheld federal grants, while elite law firms like WilmerHale and Susman Godfrey have launched similar actions against policy overreach.

White House Defends Move, Harvard Rejects Claims

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson dismissed Harvard’s lawsuit as political theater. “If only Harvard cared this much about ending anti-American, anti-Semitic, pro-terrorist agitators on their campus, they wouldn’t be in this situation,” she stated.

Secretary Noem further claimed Harvard had cultivated a “hostile environment for Jewish students” and demanded within 72 hours full records, including video and audio evidence of student protests over five years—conditions Harvard called “arbitrary and punitive.”

Columbia Complies, Harvard Resists

While Harvard resists, Columbia University has agreed to revise its Middle East courses and disciplinary processes after Trump withheld $400 million in federal funding. Prominent law firms like Paul, Weiss and Skadden Arps have also aligned with Trump-backed causes in exchange for policy favor.

In contrast, Harvard insists the administration’s justification for its actions is “legally indefensible” and warns it sets a dangerous precedent for academic freedom and student rights.

What’s Next?

The temporary injunction provides Harvard and its international student community with a moment of relief, but the legal and political battle is far from over. The case could have far-reaching implications on how universities balance free expression, federal compliance, and global education in a polarized America.

