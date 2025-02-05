US Judge Halts Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order, Citing ‘Irreparable Harm’

In a significant legal development, a federal judge on Wednesday blocked former President Donald Trump’s executive order attempting to restrict birthright citizenship in the United States. The indefinite injunction prevents the nationwide enforcement of the controversial order, which was scheduled to come into effect on February 19.

Judge Cites Constitutional Violation

During the hearing in a Maryland court, District Judge Deborah Boardman stated that denying birthright citizenship would cause “irreparable harm.” Citing Supreme Court precedent, she emphasized that Trump’s order conflicted with the “plain language of the 14th Amendment.”

“No court in the country has ever endorsed the president’s interpretation,” Judge Boardman asserted. “This court will not be the first.” This ruling builds upon a previous 14-day stay issued by US District Judge John Coughenour in Washington state. Judge Coughenour condemned Trump’s order as “blatantly unconstitutional,” prompting Trump to announce his intention to appeal the decision.

Birthright Citizenship: A Constitutional Right

Birthright citizenship is guaranteed under the 14th Amendment, which states that anyone born on US soil is a citizen. Ratified in 1868 after the Civil War, the amendment aimed to establish equal rights for all individuals born in the United States, including former slaves. Opponents of Trump’s order have pointed to the landmark 1898 Supreme Court case of United States v. Wong Kim Ark. The court ruled in favor of a Chinese-American man who had been denied reentry to the US, affirming that children born in the country, including those born to immigrant parents, are entitled to citizenship.

Trump’s Controversial Stance

Trump’s executive order argued that individuals in the United States illegally or on temporary visas were not “subject to the jurisdiction” of the country and therefore excluded from birthright citizenship. Legal scholars and civil rights advocates have widely criticized this interpretation as a misreading of constitutional law.

Despite the legal setbacks, Trump has vowed to continue fighting for his order. Legal experts, however, note that the judicial consensus strongly favors upholding the 14th Amendment’s protections. The case is likely to head to higher courts as the debate over immigration and citizenship continues to shape American political discourse.

