Friday, March 14, 2025
  US Judge Orders Immediate Rehiring Of Thousands Of Fired Federal Workers

US Judge Orders Immediate Rehiring Of Thousands Of Fired Federal Workers

Trump administration had justified the terminations by attributing them to poor performance, but Alsup rejected that explanation, calling it a “gimmick” to sidestep federal laws governing workforce reductions.

US Judge Orders Immediate Rehiring Of Thousands Of Fired Federal Workers


In a landmark ruling, a federal judge has ordered U.S. government agencies to reinstate tens of thousands of probationary employees who were abruptly fired as part of an effort to downsize the federal workforce. U.S. District Judge William Alsup, based in San Francisco, condemned the mass dismissals as a “sham” strategy designed to bypass legal workforce reduction procedures.

The ruling, issued on Thursday, mandates that several federal departments, including Defense, Treasury, Energy, Interior, Agriculture, and Veterans Affairs, “immediately” offer reinstatement to the terminated employees. Judge Alsup held the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) responsible for what he deemed an “unlawful” decision to terminate workers without due process.

Judge Criticizes Justice Department’s Handling of Case

Alsup’s decision comes in response to a lawsuit filed by federal employee unions challenging the legality of the mass terminations. During a tense court hearing, the judge criticized the Justice Department for allegedly withholding key information about the origins of the firing spree, which unfolded during the early months of President Donald Trump’s administration.

“You will not bring the people in here to be cross-examined. You’re afraid to do so because you know cross-examination would reveal the truth,” Alsup said to a Department of Justice attorney. “I tend to doubt that you’re telling me the truth. … I’m tired of seeing you stonewall on trying to get at the truth.”

Termination Justifications Rejected as ‘Gimmick’

The Trump administration had justified the terminations by attributing them to poor performance, but Alsup rejected that explanation, calling it a “gimmick” to sidestep federal laws governing workforce reductions. “It is a sad day when our government would fire some good employees and say it was based on performance when they know good and well that’s a lie,” he remarked.

Despite the judge’s sweeping reinstatement order, he noted that agencies still retain the authority to implement legitimate workforce reductions, provided they adhere to proper legal procedures. Federal agencies are currently finalizing plans for “reductions in force,” which could still impact some employees in the future.

Last week, a federal civil service board chair had already granted a temporary 45-day reprieve to over 5,000 workers at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. However, Alsup’s ruling marks the most significant judicial intervention yet, directly challenging the Trump administration’s aggressive approach to federal downsizing. The Justice Department is expected to appeal the decision, which could determine the long-term fate of the affected workers.

