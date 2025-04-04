US Judge Orders Trump Administration To Return Man Wrongly Deported to El Salvador’s Mega-Prison

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said in a recent court filing that deporting Mr Garcia was an "administrative error".

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to return a Maryland man who was mistakenly deported to a prison in El Salvador.

Kilmar Abergo Garcia, who was expelled last month along with hundreds of alleged gang members, must be returned to the US by no later than Monday, US District Judge Paula Xinis ordered.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said in a recent court filing that deporting Mr Garcia was an “administrative error”. An immigration judge granted him a legal protection from deportation in 2019.

The White House has alleged Mr Garcia is an MS-13 gang member, but his lawyers argued there is no evidence to prove that he is gang-affiliated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mr Garcia is one of the 238 Venezuelans and 23 Salvadorans whom the Trump administration deported to El Salvador’s notorious mega-prison, Center for the Confinement of Terrorism (Cecot), alleging they were gang members.

But Mr Garcia’s lawyer, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, has argued that his client has never been charged with a crime in any country and rejected the gang accusation. He said his removal from the US was illegal.

“This was the equivalent of a forcible expulsion,” Mr Sandoval-Moshenberg said.

ICE officials said Mr Garcia’s deportation was an “administrative error” and an “oversight”, but they have not attempted to resolve the matter.

Judge Xinis called Mr Garcia’s deportation “an illegal act” when issuing her order on Friday. She said he must be returned by Monday.

“Congress said you can’t do it, and you did it anyway,” she told justice department lawyers.

The Trump administration has stood by its deportations and criticised judges as politically motivated.

In a post on X, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller referred to Judge Xinis as a “Marxist”, who “now thinks she’s president of El Salvador”.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said: “We suggest the Judge contact President Bukele because we are unaware of the judge having jurisdiction or authority over the country of El Salvador.”

Vice President JD Vance said this week that Democrats who criticised the Trump administration’s deportations have “gone off the deep end, and they’ve got to come back to reality.”

The Department of Homeland Security has argued that the court does not have jurisdiction to order Mr Garcia’s return, because he is not in US custody, but El Salvador’s.

But US Department of Justice attorney Erez Reuveni, who represented the government in court on Friday, acknowledged that there were issues with Mr Garcia’s deportation. He said he was ”frustrated” by the lack of answers he was able to provide.

The government lawyer conceded that Mr Garcia “should not have been removed”, as the judge persisted in questioning the deportation order, according to CBS News, the BBC’s US partner.

“There is no warrant for his arrest. There is no statement of probable cause,” Judge Xinis said. “What is the actual document that got this process started?”

Mr Reuveni said he did “not have that order. It is not on the record”.

The justice department lawyer noted that, in his view, “the government made a choice here to produce no evidence”, adding that this “absence of evidence speaks for itself”.

Mr Garcia’s family, including his wife Jennifer Vasquez Sura – a US citizen – have been calling for his release since his deportation in mid-March.

Ms Sura has told reporters that she has not spoken to her husband since he was taken by US authorities.

Mr Garcia’s lawyer said the claims by the Trump administration that his client could not be returned were “outrageous”.

“They’re coming before this court and saying, ‘We’ve tried nothing and we’re all out of options,'” Mr Sandoval-Moshenberg told Judge Xinis.

The case has drawn criticism from Democrats, who have accused the Trump immigration authorities of flouting due process.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore, a Democrat, wrote on X this week: “They’ve admitted to making an error and I urge them to correct it.”

A US judge ruled on Friday that the Trump administration must return to the United States a Maryland man who was wrongly deported to El Salvador last month as part of a US agreement with that country’s government to detain alleged gang members.

The US government has acknowledged that the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran migrant whose lawyers say he was in the country legally, was made in error. But it says it had no legal authority to bring him back to the United States.

A federal judge has directed the Trump administration to facilitate the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland resident, who was mistakenly deported to a high-security prison in El Salvador.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement expelled Abrego Garcia last month despite an immigration judge’s 2019 ruling that shielded him from deportation to his native El Salvador, where he faced likely persecution by local gangs.

US District Judge Paula Xinis described Abrego Garcia’s deportation as “an illegal act.” Xinis also questioned why he was sent to the prison in El Salvador, which observers say is rife with human rights abuses.

The judge’s order came shortly after Abrego Garcia’s wife, a US citizen, joined dozens of supporters to demand her husband’s immediate return.

Vasquez Sura said that she hasn’t spoken to Garcia since his deportation to El Salvador last month, where he was imprisoned. Jennifer Vasquez Sura, a US citizen, hasn’t spoken to Abrego Garcia since he was flown to his native El Salvador last month and imprisoned. She urged her supporters to keep fighting for her husband “and all the Kilmars out there whose stories are still waiting to be heard.”

“To all the wives, mothers, children who also face this cruel separation, I stand with you in this bond of pain,” she said during the rally at a community center in Hyattsville, Maryland. “It’s a journey that no one ever should ever have to suffer, a nightmare that feels endless

According to Associated Press, the White House has described Kilmar Abrego Garcia, 29, as an MS-13 gang member, arguing that US courts lack jurisdiction over his case since he is no longer in the country.

However, Abrego Gartia attorneys have refuted the claim, stating there is no evidence linking him to MS-13. The allegation stems from a confidential informant’s 2019 assertion that Garcia was part of a New York chapter Ã¢â‚¬” a location he has never resided

ALSO READ: US Scholar Summoned in Thailand After Army Alleges He Insulted Monarchy: Report