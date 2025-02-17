US Judge To Rule On Lawsuit Protecting Elon Musk’s DOGE In 24 Hours; What Is Next?

A U.S. judge in Washington, D.C., announced on Monday that she hopes to issue a ruling within 24 hours on a lawsuit aimed at preventing Elon Musk’s team, known as DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency), from accessing federal information systems.

A U.S. judge in Washington, D.C., announced on Monday that she hopes to issue a ruling within 24 hours on a lawsuit aimed at preventing Elon Musk’s team, known as DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency), from accessing federal information systems. The team was appointed by President Donald Trump to restructure government operations and cut spending.

Despite federal courts being closed for Presidents’ Day, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan held an emergency hearing to review the lawsuit filed by 13 Democratic state attorneys general. These states argue that Musk’s DOGE team is overstepping its authority by accessing sensitive government data and terminating employees at key federal agencies.

Concerns Over Federal Programs and Mass Layoffs

The attorneys general warn that DOGE’s actions put essential government programs at risk, including education and social welfare initiatives. They claim that Musk’s team is using internal data to justify shutting down federal projects and executing mass layoffs.

“The things I’m hearing are troubling indeed, but I have to have a record and findings of fact before I issue something,” Judge Chutkan stated during the hearing. However, she expressed skepticism about whether the lawsuit meets the legal threshold for immediate intervention.

“It’s kind of like a prophylactic TRO, and that’s not allowed,” she said, referring to the emergency request for a temporary restraining order (TRO). The judge also noted that if the states ultimately win the case, she could order the reinstatement of affected programs.

Agencies Affected by DOGE’s Actions

The lawsuit aims to prevent Musk’s team from accessing systems and terminating employees at several major federal agencies, including:

The Department of Labor

The Department of Education

The Department of Health and Human Services

The Department of Energy

The Department of Transportation

The Department of Commerce

The Office of Personnel Management

Since Trump appointed Musk to lead DOGE last month, the team has rapidly made cuts across government agencies, leading to widespread job losses and program eliminations.

Debate Over Musk’s Legal Authority

The attorneys general argue that Musk is exercising powers that should only be granted to a government officer formally nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate, as outlined in the U.S. Constitution’s Appointments Clause. They also point out that DOGE has not been legally authorized by Congress.

During the hearing, a government attorney admitted that he had not confirmed reports of mass layoffs occurring within federal agencies. “The firing of thousands of federal employees is not a small or common thing. You haven’t been able to confirm that?” Judge Chutkan asked. The Department of Justice attorney said he would provide an update by the end of Monday.

Different Court Rulings on DOGE’s Authority

Lawsuits challenging DOGE’s authority have been filed in multiple federal courts, resulting in mixed rulings:

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas in New York extended a temporary order preventing DOGE from accessing Treasury Department systems responsible for managing trillions of dollars in payments.

Also on Friday, U.S. District Judge John Bates in Washington declined to block DOGE from accessing records at the Department of Labor, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Several other cases remain pending, with judges yet to issue final rulings.

As legal battles continue, the future of Musk’s government restructuring efforts remains uncertain. Judge Chutkan’s ruling, expected within 24 hours, could have major implications for federal employees and government operations nationwide.