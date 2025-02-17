Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • US Judge To Rule On Lawsuit Protecting Elon Musk’s DOGE In 24 Hours; What Is Next?

US Judge To Rule On Lawsuit Protecting Elon Musk’s DOGE In 24 Hours; What Is Next?

A U.S. judge in Washington, D.C., announced on Monday that she hopes to issue a ruling within 24 hours on a lawsuit aimed at preventing Elon Musk’s team, known as DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency), from accessing federal information systems.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
US Judge To Rule On Lawsuit Protecting Elon Musk’s DOGE In 24 Hours; What Is Next?

A U.S. judge announced that she hopes to issue a ruling within 24 hours on a lawsuit aimed at preventing Elon Musk’s team, known as DOGE


A U.S. judge in Washington, D.C., announced on Monday that she hopes to issue a ruling within 24 hours on a lawsuit aimed at preventing Elon Musk’s team, known as DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency), from accessing federal information systems. The team was appointed by President Donald Trump to restructure government operations and cut spending.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite federal courts being closed for Presidents’ Day, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan held an emergency hearing to review the lawsuit filed by 13 Democratic state attorneys general. These states argue that Musk’s DOGE team is overstepping its authority by accessing sensitive government data and terminating employees at key federal agencies.

Concerns Over Federal Programs and Mass Layoffs

The attorneys general warn that DOGE’s actions put essential government programs at risk, including education and social welfare initiatives. They claim that Musk’s team is using internal data to justify shutting down federal projects and executing mass layoffs.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The things I’m hearing are troubling indeed, but I have to have a record and findings of fact before I issue something,” Judge Chutkan stated during the hearing. However, she expressed skepticism about whether the lawsuit meets the legal threshold for immediate intervention.

“It’s kind of like a prophylactic TRO, and that’s not allowed,” she said, referring to the emergency request for a temporary restraining order (TRO). The judge also noted that if the states ultimately win the case, she could order the reinstatement of affected programs.

Agencies Affected by DOGE’s Actions

The lawsuit aims to prevent Musk’s team from accessing systems and terminating employees at several major federal agencies, including:

  • The Department of Labor
  • The Department of Education
  • The Department of Health and Human Services
  • The Department of Energy
  • The Department of Transportation
  • The Department of Commerce
  • The Office of Personnel Management

Since Trump appointed Musk to lead DOGE last month, the team has rapidly made cuts across government agencies, leading to widespread job losses and program eliminations.

Debate Over Musk’s Legal Authority

The attorneys general argue that Musk is exercising powers that should only be granted to a government officer formally nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate, as outlined in the U.S. Constitution’s Appointments Clause. They also point out that DOGE has not been legally authorized by Congress.

During the hearing, a government attorney admitted that he had not confirmed reports of mass layoffs occurring within federal agencies. “The firing of thousands of federal employees is not a small or common thing. You haven’t been able to confirm that?” Judge Chutkan asked. The Department of Justice attorney said he would provide an update by the end of Monday.

Different Court Rulings on DOGE’s Authority

Lawsuits challenging DOGE’s authority have been filed in multiple federal courts, resulting in mixed rulings:

  • On Friday, U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas in New York extended a temporary order preventing DOGE from accessing Treasury Department systems responsible for managing trillions of dollars in payments.
  • Also on Friday, U.S. District Judge John Bates in Washington declined to block DOGE from accessing records at the Department of Labor, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
  • Several other cases remain pending, with judges yet to issue final rulings.

As legal battles continue, the future of Musk’s government restructuring efforts remains uncertain. Judge Chutkan’s ruling, expected within 24 hours, could have major implications for federal employees and government operations nationwide.

ALSO READ: Five Arrested In The Brutal Murder Of Transgender Man Sam Nordquist After Weeks Of Torture

Filed under

DOGE Elon Musk

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Vivek Joshi And What Is The Difference Between Election Commissioner And Chief Election Commissioner?

Who Is Vivek Joshi And What Is The Difference Between Election Commissioner And Chief Election...

Mass Layoff Of FAA Employees Under Trump Administration; Safety Concerns Highlighted

Mass Layoff Of FAA Employees Under Trump Administration; Safety Concerns Highlighted

Mahakumbh: Prayagraj’s River Water Unfit For Bathing? Pollution Control Board Finds High Faecal Coliform Levels

Mahakumbh: Prayagraj’s River Water Unfit For Bathing? Pollution Control Board Finds High Faecal Coliform Levels

Gyanesh Kumar Appointed As India’s New Chief Election Commissioner

Gyanesh Kumar Appointed As India’s New Chief Election Commissioner

Celebrated Mexican Singer Paquita la del Barrio Passes Away At 77

Celebrated Mexican Singer Paquita la del Barrio Passes Away At 77

Entertainment

Celebrated Mexican Singer Paquita la del Barrio Passes Away At 77

Celebrated Mexican Singer Paquita la del Barrio Passes Away At 77

Watch | Monalisa’s Grand Kerala Entry: ₹15 Lakh Deal, Fan Frenzy, And Boby Chemmanur’s Controversial Comeback

Watch | Monalisa’s Grand Kerala Entry: ₹15 Lakh Deal, Fan Frenzy, And Boby Chemmanur’s Controversial

Hrithik Roshan’s Son Hridhaan Becomes The New Heartthrob After Viral Video | Watch

Hrithik Roshan’s Son Hridhaan Becomes The New Heartthrob After Viral Video | Watch

Escorts Kubota Chairman Nikhil Nanda Booked In Fraud And Abetment To Suicide Case

Escorts Kubota Chairman Nikhil Nanda Booked In Fraud And Abetment To Suicide Case

Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Make Their First Public Appearance Amid Legal Dispute With Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Make Their First Public Appearance Amid Legal Dispute With Justin

Lifestyle

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox