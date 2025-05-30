Home
Friday, May 30, 2025
US Justice Department Moves to Dismiss Boeing Case, Seeks to Cancel Trial

The US Justice Department has asked a federal judge to dismiss charges against Boeing, aiming to cancel a trial linked to two deadly 737 Max crashes.

The U.S. Justice Department has formally asked a federal judge to dismiss the criminal fraud charge against Boeing, aiming to cancel an upcoming trial linked to two deadly 737 Max crashes that claimed 346 lives in Indonesia and Ethiopia between 2018 and 2019, The Associated Press reported on Friday.

DOJ Seeks to Dismiss Fraud Charge Over Deadly Crashes

The request, filed Thursday, follows an agreement announced last week that would allow the American aircraft giant to avoid prosecution by investing over $1.1 billion in penalties and safety improvements, as reported by AP. The package reportedly includes $445 million in new compensation for victims’ families.

Judge to Decide Next Steps

U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor in Fort Worth, Texas, who previously rejected a separate plea deal last year, will decide whether to approve the Justice Department’s request and cancel the trial. He has ordered all parties to submit a briefing schedule on the motion by June 4.

If accepted, the deal would prevent a felony conviction that experts say could jeopardize Boeing’s status as a federal contractor.

Families Demand Accountability

Many relatives of crash victims, however, have strongly opposed the dismissal and the non-prosecution agreement (NPA), arguing it fails to hold Boeing accountable.

“This is not a difficult or complex case because Boeing signed a confession,” Nadia Milleron, whose 24-year-old daughter, Samya Stumo, died in the Ethiopia crash, told the publication. In an email, she reportedly called the DOJ’s claims about the agreement delivering “meaningful accountability” false. “There will be no accountability as a result of the NPA,” she said, per AP.

Attorney Mark Lindquist, who represents dozens of victims’ families, echoed the frustration. “At this point, I can only hope the criminal case and the lawsuits motivated Boeing to improve safety,” AP quoted him as saying. “That’s what really matters. We all want to walk onto a Boeing plane and feel safe.”

Boeing Says It Is Committed to Fulfilling Terms of the Agreement

On Thursday, Boeing said it is committed to fulfilling the terms of the agreement, including safety reforms and additional compensation.

“We are deeply sorry for their losses,” a company spokesperson reportedly said, “and remain committed to honouring their loved ones’ memories by pressing forward with the broad and deep changes to our company that we have made to strengthen our safety system and culture.”

What Led to Deadly Boeing 737 Max Crashes?

The 737 Max crashes were linked to a flight control software system that automatically pushed the planes’ noses down based on faulty sensor data, leading to deadly nosedives. Boeing had reportedly failed to inform regulators and pilots about the system.

Boeing was charged in 2021 with deceiving the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) but avoided prosecution under a deferred prosecution agreement. However, the DOJ later concluded Boeing had violated that agreement by failing to implement promised reforms.

