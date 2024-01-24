US Launches Airstrikes Against Iraq-Based Militias Allegedly Linked to Iran in Response to Ongoing Attacks

The United States conducted airstrikes in Iraq targeting facilities used by “Iranian-backed militias” following repeated attacks on US forces, according to a statement by Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. The strikes focused on three facilities utilized by groups affiliated with Tehran, including Kataib Hezbollah. These actions were a direct response to escalating attacks against US and coalition personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militia groups. The strikes, carried out unilaterally by US forces, targeted headquarters, storage, and training locations related to rocket, missile, and one-way attack UAV capabilities.

The locations of the strikes were two sites in western Iraq, specifically Al-Qa’im near the Syrian border and Jurf al-Sakhar south of Baghdad. The President and Defence Secretary emphasized the commitment to defending US interests, expressing readiness to take further measures if necessary while calling on the groups and their Iranian sponsors to cease attacks.

The airstrikes occurred shortly after a ballistic missile and rocket attack on Al-Asad Air Base, where US personnel were injured. Kataib Hezbollah was identified as responsible for the missile attack, resulting in four US troops diagnosed with traumatic brain injury.

These recent actions in Iraq follow multiple strikes against Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, reflecting the US’s efforts to address aggressive actions by Iranian-backed groups in the Middle East amid heightened tensions. US forces in Iraq and Syria have faced over 151 attacks since mid-October, contributing to concerns about broader conflict in the region.

The US has previously conducted strikes in Iraq and Syria in response to attacks on coalition forces, attributing blame to Iran for supporting the militia groups responsible. The US also manages ongoing attacks by the Houthis in Yemen on commercial shipping. The recent strikes on the Houthis by the US and UK were deemed successful, targeting weapons storage sites, drone systems, and missiles in the eighth round of such actions within roughly 10 days.