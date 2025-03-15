Home
Sunday, March 16, 2025
US Launches Major Airstrikes Against Houthis In Yemen–Why It Matters?

While the Houthis temporarily halted attacks following a ceasefire deal in January, recent developments including Israel’s decision to suspend humanitarian aid to Gaza have prompted renewed threats from the militant group.

US Launches Major Airstrikes Against Houthis In Yemen–Why It Matters?

Smoke rises over Sana’a, Yemen’s Houthi-controlled capital, following U.S. airstrikes on March 15, 2025, as seen in AFPTV footage.


The United States military launched a series of powerful airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen on Saturday, marking the most extensive military action in the region since President Donald Trump assumed office. The strikes, aimed at crippling Houthi military capabilities, come amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and ongoing threats to global shipping lanes.

What Happened?

According to local reports, multiple explosions were reported in the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, at approximately 1:30 PM ET. President Trump confirmed the strikes on Truth Social, stating that they targeted “terrorist bases, leaders, and missile defenses.”

“This is a clear warning,” Trump wrote. “The Houthi attack on American vessels will not be tolerated. We will use overwhelming lethal force until we have achieved our objective.” He also warned that any continued aggression from the Houthis would result in further military action.

Strategic Implications

The strikes carry significant geopolitical weight, not only against the Houthis but also against their primary backer, Iran. Trump revealed that he had sent a formal letter to Iran earlier this week, urging them to cease support for the Houthis.

“To Iran: Support for the Houthi terrorists must end IMMEDIATELY! Do NOT threaten the American People, their President, or Worldwide shipping lanes,” Trump asserted.

Why It Matters

This latest wave of strikes shows the U.S. commitment to curbing Houthi aggression in the Red Sea. The Iran-backed rebel group has been conducting relentless attacks on commercial and military vessels, severely disrupting international trade. With these decisive airstrikes, the Trump administration aims to send a strong message to the Houthis and their regional allies

Background and Rising Tensions

The Houthis intensified their attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea following the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. Their aggressive actions have caused billions in losses to the global economy and endangered innocent lives. In response, the Biden administration initially led an international coalition against the Houthis in late 2023. The U.S. and the UK have conducted multiple airstrikes since, but the rebel group has continued its assaults.

While the Houthis temporarily halted attacks following a ceasefire deal in January, recent developments including Israel’s decision to suspend humanitarian aid to Gaza have prompted renewed threats from the militant group. Trump’s decision to re-designate the Houthis as a terrorist organization further highlights the administration’s firm stance against them.

With Trump vowing continued military action if necessary, the situation in Yemen remains volatile. Experts believe the strikes could escalate tensions in the region, potentially drawing Iran further into the conflict. The global community will be watching closely to see how the Houthis and Iran respond to this latest show of American military strength.

Filed under

airstrikes Houthis Yemen

