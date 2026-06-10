US Launches Strikes On Iran After Apache Helicopter Downed Near Strait Of Hormuz

The United States launched military strikes against Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said Tehran had shot down a US Army Apache helicopter. The incident quickly escalated into a wider military response, raising fresh fears of confrontation between the two countries. According to the US military, the operation was described as a ‘proportional response to Iranian aggression that was unjustified’. A US official told Reuters that the Apache helicopter was downed by an Iranian one-way attack drone. Trump said both pilots on board survived without injuries but warned that Washington would respond.

US Targets Air Defence Systems In Response

As the operation unfolded, a US official told Axios that American forces struck multiple Iranian air defence and radar systems in the Strait of Hormuz. US Central Command said it took the action in ‘self-defence’ after the helicopter was downed.

CENTCOM confirmed that the strikes aimed to degrade Iran’s ability to track or target US aircraft operating in the region. The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most sensitive maritime corridors in the world due to its strategic importance for global oil transport.

Explosions Across Southern Iran

Explosions were reported in several parts of southern Iran during the early hours of Wednesday. Iran’s Fars news agency reported blasts in eastern areas of Hormozgan province, while the Mehr news agency cited explosions in the port city of Bandar Abbas. State media also reported impact activity in Sirik and said Qeshm Island had come under attack.

The reports suggested that US operations may have extended across multiple locations close to the key waterway. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical route for global energy shipments, making any military escalation in the area a major international concern.

Iran Warns Of Retaliation Amid Rising Tensions

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi did not directly address the helicopter incident but warned that foreign military forces operating near Iran face ongoing risks from accidents, miscalculations, or crossfire situations. He added that the safest option for foreign forces would be to leave the region. Iran’s state media later quoted a military source saying no offensive Iranian air operations had taken place in the Strait of Hormuz over the previous 24 hours.

The source also warned that Iran would deliver a ‘decisive response’ if further hostilities followed the helicopter incident. The exchange marks one of the most serious confrontations between the United States and Iran in recent years. Analysts say the situation could heighten instability in the Gulf region and raise concerns over global energy security.