In a move likely to anger China, the United States on Saturday lifted its self-imposed restrictions on the interaction of American diplomats with their Taiwanese counterparts. Chinese media has reacted to this move by criticising Pompeo and accusing him of "seeking to maliciously inflict a long-lasting scar" on bilateral ties.

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday announced that the United States was lifting self-imposed restrictions on the interaction of American diplomats with their Taiwanese counterparts. This move by the US has angered China eliciting a sharp response from its official media on Sunday criticising Mike Pompeo.

As per a press statement, Mike Pompeo said that Taiwan was a vibrant democracy and reliable partner of the United States, and yet for several decades the State Department had created complex internal restrictions to regulate their diplomats, service members, and other officials’ interactions with their Taiwanese counterparts.

Pompeo added that the United States government took those actions unilaterally, in an attempt to appease the Communist regime in Beijing. He said, “No more. Today I am announcing that I am lifting all of these self-imposed restrictions.”

Today, I am lifting all self-imposed restrictions on executive branch agencies’ interactions with their counterparts from Taiwan. This action will benefit both of our great democracies. https://t.co/JmxE5jsZYf — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 9, 2021

Pompeo also said that the United States government maintained relationships with unofficial partners around the world, and Taiwan was no exception. He added that the two democracies shared common values of individual freedom, the rule of law, and respect for human dignity.

Pompeo said that the statement recognizes that the US-Taiwan relationship need not, and should not, be shackled by self-imposed restrictions of their permanent bureaucracy.

